Fortnite Creative AFK Glitch: How to earn unlimited XP in Chapter 2 Season 8

The end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is only a couple of days away. This means players only have a few more hours to level up and max out their Battle Pass, and many of them have been frantically looking for ways to level up fast.

Fortunately, Zalltroe, a Fortnite YouTuber, has discovered a Creative Mode XP glitch. Although complicated, the glitch provides players unlimited XP for staying AFK (away from keyboard).

Unlike other XP glitches, this Fortnite Creative AFK XP glitch requires players to follow a few steps carefully. The glitch will only work if all these steps are done correctly.

Step-by-step guide for the new Fortnite Creative Mode AFK XP glitch

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has seen several XP glitches. Therefore, it only makes sense that as a parting gift, the season has one last XP glitch for players. Players will certainly have to work hard to make it happen, though.

Follow this step-by-step guide to earn unlimited XP by remaining AFK in Fortnite Creative Mode:

Enter the following Creative map code in Fortnite '2096-7924-6419?v=30'. Enter the map, place a marker on the ground, exit the map, and go back to the hub. Create a large grid island from the creative hub and go to the corner of the grid closest to your marker. Place a Fortnite Player Spawner in the center of the boxes in the corner and build a cone on top of the spawner. Go to the corner of the grid and equip 500 wood and brick each, a jump pad, 2 shadow floppers, and 3 rift fish, and throw these out of the map. Go to the corner of the map and stand towards the island with half of your body outside the map. Start the game and end it as soon as it starts. Return to the island, you will now be able to fly. Fly upwards and backwards to go out of the island. Pick up the items that you dropped outside and head to the marker. Throw two rift fishes and a shadow flopper at your marker. Once you have completed all these, follow the remainder of the steps from Zalltroe's Fornite video for visual aid.

Players are disappointed with all the Fortnite XP glitches in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has seen a new XP glitch coming up every other week since its inception. This has helped several players cruise through level progression and gain hundreds of levels in a matter of days.

Understandably, they've upset players who have worked hard to grind Fortnite and reach Level 100-200 in months. Clearly, lesser XP glitches are exactly what Fortnite needs in Chapter 3.

