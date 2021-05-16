"What if they did the World Cup for fully vaccinated people": SypherPK shares his thoughts on Fortnite World Cup 2021

In a recent stream, Fortnite pro Ali "SypherPK" Hassan shared his thoughts on the Fortnite World Cup. This event is one of the most prestigious tournaments when it comes to Fortnite. However, given the current situation around the world, it's unlikely that the Fortnite World Cup will be held this year as well.

Owing to the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, Epic Games was forced to cancel the Fortnite World Cup last year. While they haven't made any official statement about the tournament till now, it's likely that the Fortnite World Cup will not be held this year either.

What does SypherPK have to say about the Fortnite World Cup?

While on stream, SypherPK interacted with his fans about the Fortnite World Cup. He went on to say that he would probably attend the tournament if he was fully vaccinated and if there were covid regulations in place.

When a fan asked him why he was worried about Covid precautions with there being only 2100 deaths, he went on to say that he was worried because he didn't want more people to die. Covid is exceptionally harmful for people who suffer from other diseases as well. He goes on to mention that even if he wasn't at risk, he didn't really want to put others at risk.

He then addressed other queries about the Fortnite World Cup. On being asked if people above 20 could qualify for the tournament or not, he said that it was definitely possible. It was just about the mindset that people had. SypherPK said that he felt that people above 20 did not really take an active interest in competing because they have a lot of responsibilities to take care of.

He also went on to say that the individuals who had the time to practice for the Fortnite World Cup weren't interested in it either. SypherPK then drew parallels with him and Turner "Tfue" Tenney. He said that as content creators, it made more sense for them to stick to the casual side of the game, because that way, they made more money.

SypherPK further went on to add that Tfue didn't participate in tournaments anymore because he lost interest in them. At the time of his retirement, Tfue was still qualifying for tournaments, and he was very good at the game.

SypherPK also drew parallels between games like Valorant and Fortnite. He said that players could carry over their skills from Counter Strike into Valorant because both the games were more or less similar.

But when it came to a battle royale like Fortnite, players could just carry over the aim, but the building mechanics, they have to adjust to. He claimed that this is one of the main reasons why many people aren't interested in the competitive side of things.