"I quit Fortnite when I first played": SypherPK explains how building factor almost pushed him towards quitting the game

Despite being one of the most popular content creators in Fortnite, Ali "SypherPK" Hassan almost quit the game because of the building. He currently has his own locker bundle and might receive his own Icon Series skin as well.

SypherPK has already achieved a lot in Fortnite, but even he initially found the building mechanics unsettling. Building is one of the few unique things about Fortnite because there isn't any other battle royale out there that has such extensive building mechanics.

The building mechanics in Fortnite almost made SypherPK quit

I remember I quit fortnite when I first played it because the building was lame. Little did I know that was the game.. 😳 — SypherPK (@SypherPK) April 16, 2021

As SypherPK pointed out in his tweet, Fortnite is all about survival and building. If people are good at building, they'll likely survive longer in the game.

And now my guy has his own locker bundle and uploads Fortnite content every day. — ⭐️⭐️ The Boi ⭐️⭐️ (@WonderfulDire) April 16, 2021

Fans commended SypherPK for returning to the game, saying that he made a good choice by coming back.

i guess it was a good choice that you came back lol — ItsDavid6564 (@ItsDavid6564alt) April 16, 2021

Building can be intimidating in Fortnite, especially for beginners. Back in the day, when the game initially started, everyone was on the same playing field. However, as the days have progressed, the skill gap in Fortnite has widened drastically.

Epic Games has also refined the building process over the years. Turbo building now allows players to build faster than ever, making the process smoother and easier. But the mechanic has become more complicated for newer players.

The presence of players who try way too hard to win, even in casual games, ruins the fun for players who aren't good at building. This is a never-ending debate that's been going on in the community.

Just build bro — Tape (@TapeFN) April 16, 2021

Some people think that building ruined the game, while others believe that it's not possible for an intended game mechanic to ruin a title.

Stupid sweats ruin the game by building! — OA abe (@code_abe) April 16, 2021

people ruin the game by using intended game mechanics — Ceroders (@Ceroders1) April 16, 2021

Fortnite lobbies these days have a few players who get intensely competitive, and they can build structures in the blink of an eye. While the game is about building, overbuilding takes the fun out of the game completely.

It's not lame it's just when people over do building it gets annoying. — Jordan Wing (@JordanWing11) April 16, 2021

i quit the game because sweats build the taj mahal in .2 seconds and all they do is build and don’t shoot just build, all they do is build, like why is building allowed, if it was straight gunfights i’d be a pro, building is stupid🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄👍🏼 — ⁹⁹⁹eddie 😼 (@qteddiie) April 16, 2021

Many responded to Sypher's tweet that the turbo building feature should be nerfed. The last time this was done was back in Season X when this feature was nerfed for a short period.

The entire community rained hate on Epic Games, forcing them to fix it in Fortnite. It's unlikely that they'll be doing that again.

And now the building is OP and needs a huge nerf. Especially if you are a new player. SBMM doesn't really help against good builders. — Sean (@CptSean24) April 16, 2021

Turbo building, coupled with the forced skill-based matchmaking feature in Fortnite, makes it difficult for the average player who is just trying to have fun.

Nah they need a tutorial mode with practice maps so people can understand the mechanics — Niccy (@babybliccy) April 16, 2021

However, there is a partial solution to this problem. Fortnite can have a tutorial mode so that players could get a grip of the mechanics.

There are a lot of practice maps in Creative for players to hone their skills once they've got the hang of things. The only downside to this is that people shouldn't be practicing something if they just want to have fun.