Greasy Grove and Shifty Shafts to return in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 1

Based on leaks, Greasy Grove and Shifty Shafts will be present in Fortnite Chapter 3. It's unclear how they got there, but loopers are thrilled with the fact. However, a few questions regarding these "OG" POIs remain.

Given that it's a new reality, very different from Chapter 1, will these POI's look the same? Will they still have the same "good vibes" from the "OG" days or be something completely new?

Will Greasy Grove and Shifty Shafts in Fortnite Chapter 3 look different from the original?

HYPEX @HYPEX GREASY GROVE IS ALSO IN CHAPTER 3!! GREASY GROVE IS ALSO IN CHAPTER 3!! https://t.co/jdfdNst9VF

At the moment, it's rather difficult to answer this question. Leakers have thus far only been able to obtain a top view of the map. While the outlines of these POIs match their "OG" variants, it's left to be seen how similar they look up-close.

Since Fortnite Chapter 3 runs on Unreal Engine 5, the textures will be different. Aside from that, assets will also be changed to better suit the theme. However, they should look very similar through and through for the most part.

What sort of loot can players expect to find at these "OG" locations?

It's hard to answer this question with the Fortnite Chapter 3 loot pool still kept under wraps. However, about 30 odd chests should be split between Greasy Grove and Shifty Shafts.

Furthermore, given their popularity, many players are going to be landing here. This being the case, the developers will more than likely pack the area with high-tier loot.

What role will these locations play in the storyline?

HYPEX @HYPEX Looks like Shifty Shafts is returning in Chapter 3 but it's been changed up a bit.. Looks like Shifty Shafts is returning in Chapter 3 but it's been changed up a bit.. https://t.co/YnOXiRqu82

For the time being, these locations should be treated as mere locations. Until and unless Fortnite Chapter 3's storyline doesn't progress, there's no telling if and how these locations will be important.

Nevertheless, it's more than likely these locations are purely nostalgic. It's a way for the developers to build hype for the game. Given that "OG" players have loved dropping on these locations in the past, this is a guaranteed way to coax some of them to make a return.

When will the snow melt from these locations?

With Fortnite Chapter 3 starting in December, the snow will likely be around for a while. By rough estimates, it should begin melting after the second major update of the season.

Furthermore, with most of the map covered in snow, it's unclear if a dedicated snow biome will be present. Loopers will have to wait for the snow to melt to get a concrete answer.

