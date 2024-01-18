Hired Fortnite NPC decides to bust a move at the worst time possible, player regrets hiring them

A recent clip shared on Reddit by u/Prismzzz has highlighted the unpredictable behavior of hired Fortnite NPCs in Chapter 5 Season 1 by showcasing a moment of hilarity and randomness during a Trios match. In the clip, u/Prismzzz's squad, with the Mecha Team Shadow NPC by their side, were seen engaging in a heated battle with enemies.

NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 have been a lot more chaotic than previous seasons. While the act of hiring an NPC has been a part of the game for the longest time, certain items in the new season have made them even more unpredictable.

However, u/Prismzzz's experience had nothing to do with an item or weapon but rather with a misplaced emote.

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Fortnite community reacts to the hired Fortnite NPC's ill-timed emote

Man wtf byu/Prismzzz inFortNiteBR Expand Post

In the Reddit clip, u/Prismzzz's squad, all collectively adorned in the iconic Mandalorian skin introduced in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 5, engaged in battle with an opposing team. During the chaos of battle, u/Prismzzz and an enemy ended up trading sniper headshots, leading both of them to be knocked down.

However, the Mandalorian-clad trio had a hired Fortnite NPC with them in the form of the Mecha Team Shadow NPC, which can be hired from the Riviera Station located to the north of Pleasant Piazza on the Chapter 5 map.

The hired NPC rushed towards u/Prismzzz to revive them. While they started the reviving process, the character, in a seemingly random move, broke into the classic Fortnite Breakin emote and interrupted the revival process.

This left u/Prismzzz bewildered. While their teammate was able to get to them and revive them, the encounter still left the player wondering what made the NPC do something like this.

The Fortnite community reacted to the clip with a mixture of both confusion and amusement. Many players found the situation hilarious and expressed how the chaotic behavior of hired Fortnite NPCs could add a layer of unpredictability and entertainment to interactions and overall gameplay.

Here are some of the most notable reactions from the community:

Comment byu/Prismzzz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Prismzzz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Prismzzz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Prismzzz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

Comment byu/Prismzzz from discussion inFortNiteBR Expand Post

While players found humor in the Hired Fortnite NPC's hijinks, others speculated on the potential reasons behind the character's impromptu emote in the middle of battle.

Some players suggested that the NPC might have been mirroring the actions of a squad member who was also engaged in an emote.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!