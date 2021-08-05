How to avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match in Fortnite Season 7

The Fortnite NPC, known as Special Forces, is back with a fun (read as hard) challenge for loopers. After helping him hunt down Riot last week, Special Forces now has another task for the looper to try and complete.

The NPC feels that loopers have become too soft, and to get battle-ready again, he's tasking them with damaging opponents in the fight while not taking any damage. Those who manage to complete this task will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points.

Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match (Image via XTigerHyperX)

Note: The Fortnite Week 9 Epic Challenges will go live on August 5th, at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

How to complete the "Avoid taking damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents in a single match" Fortnite week 9 Epic challenge

To complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to tactfully avoid taking any damage while dealing 100 damage to opponents during the course of a single match.

This is going to be the hardest Epic challenge that players can complete this week. However, there are a few ways in which players can complete this task effortlessly.

A steady hand and one shot

The safest way to complete this challenge will be to use a sniper. Using a sniper will give players the chance to stay out of range of their opponents while dealing damage.

In addition to staying out of range, snipers in Fortnite have a huge headshot multiplier, which means that players need only one good shot to complete this challenge and earn the reward.

Snipers can be found all over the island. However, players looking for something extra can purchase the Storm Scout Sniper Rifle from Riot for 500 gold. The weapon is Semi-Auto in nature and is excellent for skilled marksmen.

Awesome Fortnite Fact:



The Storm Scout is still in the game, Riot has it. pic.twitter.com/yoDXsBDhvY — drifted (@xDrifted) July 26, 2021

Pump and pray

One of the riskier ways to deal 100 damage would be to get up close to an opponent with a shotgun and try for a headshot. Multipliers alone should often guarantee a takedown for players with no shields.

While this is a great weapon to use for this challenge, getting into a position to execute the shot will take a bit of practice. However, it's not impossible to finish the challenge using this weapon.

Best shotgun in Fortnite pic.twitter.com/fBA8ZALqoD — King Night 🕊 (@xKingNightx) August 3, 2021

Assault run

For Fortnite players who are not as skilled with snipers or who don't feel confident getting up close and personal, the best weapon to use to complete this challenge will be the good old classic Assault Rifle.

They are highly accurate at close to mid-range, and a few shots on target should get the job done. Players will need to move or anticipate the opponent's line of fire in order not to get hit.

Fun Fact - The regular assault rifle is the only gun that hasn't been vaulted. #FortNite #MagMafia https://t.co/9Ypfqm7ZNS Original Post by Rifted-06 pic.twitter.com/f82Y3RnBwv — MAG380 (@OGMAG380) July 26, 2021

