How to calibrate signal tech in Fortnite Chapter 4

The latest Fortnite update v23.20 was released last week and brought a brand new set of quests, which players can complete to level up their Battle Passes and unlock Midseason Drops by earning account levels. After a long Winterfest 2022 event and Epic Games' holiday break, players now have the opportunity to progress through the medieval lore of the current Fortnite season.

Alongside these quests, new items such as the Falcon Scout, the returning Deku's Smash Mythic item, and five new Augments were also added to the game. While these additions have hyped up the community considerably, a new set of Oathbound Quests takes this season's storyline further after a long wait of two weeks.

The newly released Part 2 of Oathbound Quests introduces players to a new NPC on the island called Rift Warden Stellan. This character is the right-hand man of The Ageless Champion and has been tasked with building a Rift Bridge which opens the gateway to new realities that the medieval character is ready to explore.

To do this, Stellan tasks players with certain quests where they need to build a Rift Gate and install construction materials so that he can test out the new tech. Here's a guide on how to complete the 'Calibrate signal tech' quest in Fortnite Chapter 4.

Fortnite Oathbound Quest Part 2 Stage 4 guide: Calibrate signal tech

The second part of Oathbound Quests was released yesterday alongside the latest Fortnite update, progressing through the medieval storyline and bringing loopers closer to the mysterious characters that are currently roaming the island as well as their motives.

Once you're done with Stage 3 of the brand new questline, Stage 4 will require you to calibrate signal tech to test out the Rift Gate that Stellan wishes to create for The Ageless Champion.

1) Head to the Oathbound Quests Tab to locate the signal tech on the map

Location of the signal tech on the map (Image via Sportskeeda)

Before you begin the quest, you must head to the Oathbound Quests tab in the game's menu to spot the signal tech located between the Citadel and Breakwater Bay.

The easiest way to get there is to land in a medieval building in that area, find a few weapons to defend yourselves with, and proceed towards the marked location of the signal tech. The tech lies right next to the malfunctioning electronics that you repaired in the previous stage of the Oathbound Quest.

2) Interact with the signal tech antenna to calibrate it

Calibrate the antenna to complete this quest (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you're in the marked location, keep an eye out for a glowing antenna placed right next to the electronic equipment. Walk closer towards this antenna and simply interact with it. If you encounter any enemies, they should be eliminated before you interact with the antenna as it might take some time before the signal tech is fully calibrated.

3) Check your Quest progress and listen to Stellan's voice lines

Signal tech calibration completed (Image via Sportskeeda)

Once you are done interacting with it, you'll be able to see the completion of all four stages of the first phase of Oathbound Quests Part 2 in Fortnite Chapter 4. It should be noted that there are several more phases of these storyline quests. Once you have set up the appropriate equipment for the Rift Gate, Stellan will task you to test the gate out across several locations on the map.

As players blindly follow Stellan's instructions to complete the new set of Oathbound Quests, The Seven's AI AMIE steps in and warns loopers about the suspicious intentions of the medieval characters building the Rift Gate. Players will get to test out the tech in later stages of the ongoing storyline in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 1.

