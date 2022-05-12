How to call in an Air Strike on a tank in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Air Strike item was added back to Fortnite a few days ago, and things have already gotten out of hand. While in the normal mode, players can build to hunker down. In Zero-Build more, running and vaulting are the only ways to stay safe.

Given how powerful the item is, a lot of Loopers are rather apprehensive about using it in combat. Epic Games is offering players a simple challenge to help them adjust and learn how to use the item.

Call down an Air Strike on a tank to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

In exchange for 20,000 experience points, Loopers are required to call in an Air Strike on a Titan Tank in Fortnite. While this task may sound difficult, there are ways to make it easy.

Calling an Air Strike on a tank in Fortnite requires perfect timing

The Air Strike item is a game-changer and will allow players to either down opponents or make them scatter from their position. However, with Titan Tanks being able to cross double-digit speeds, how does one keep it in place to call down an Air Strike upon it?

Well, the answer is simpler than most readers can imagine. Disable the tank's engine. Once the engine has been disabled, players will be able to pin the tank in place and effortlessly call in an Air Strike.

However, with the tank having so many hit points, players shouldn't expect the Air Strike to destroy it. Nevertheless, its occupant will either abandon the vehicle before the Air Strike hits or will hunker down within it and hope for the best.

The challenge is to "call in an Air Strike on a tank" and does not specify if the tank has to be occupied or not. If this is indeed the case, then all players have to do is find a tank and call in the Air Strike. Even if one missile hits the tank, the challenge should be completed.

Here are the locations where players can find Titan Tanks in Fortnite:

Condo Canyon

Rocky Reels

Tilted Towers

The Daily Bugle

Coney Crossroads

The Fortress

Command Cavern

Since Command Cavern is a high-tier loot zone, players should easily be able to find the Air Strike item and complete the challenge in the area. With two Titan Tanks located on either side of the POI, players will have more than one option.

