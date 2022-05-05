How to disable a tank by damaging the engine in Fortnite Chapter 3

Titan Tanks were first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 3 Season 2, and players had no idea how to deal with them. Due to their large HP pool, taking one out of commission is no easy task, even for a full squad of players.

Thankfully, with the introduction of Anvil Rockets and Heavy Snipers, players can now safely destroy these metal beasts in a battle. However, unknown to most players, there is an easier way to get this job done.

Disable a Titan Tank's engine to earn 20,000 XP in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 (Image via Twitter/iFireMonkey)

Rather than outright destroying the tank, players can even disable it. While the tank will still be able to shoot, it will not be able to move. Sadly, not many players are aware of this fact. Thus, to promote the art of 'tank-busting,' Epic Games has set a challenge for players to disable a Titan Tank to earn 20,000 experience points.

Disable a tank by damaging its engine in Fortnite Chapter 3

There are two simple parts to this challenge. The first involves finding a Titan tank that is in use and the second involves disabling its engine.

1) Locating a Titan Tank

Currently, there are a total of eight spawn locations on the map for Titan Tanks in Fortnite Chapter 3. Four are located on the western side, three in the east, and one right in the middle of map.

Given that the western side of the island is rather volatile in nature, completing the challenge in those locations may not be feasible. However, there is a plus point in attempting the challenge there. With a lot of players engaging in combat, the odds of finding an active tank will be at an all-time high.

Those willing to take the risk should land around Tilted Towers, The Fortress, or Command Cavern. The Loopers who want a more passive landing location can try Coney Crossroads, Rocky Reels, Condo Canyon, and Daily Bugle.

2) Disabling the Titan Tank's engine

Like most tanks in real-life, Titan Tank's engine is located at the rear end of the vehicle. It has no protective covering, which means that players don't need to worry about getting past any armor plating.

To disable the engine, all players have to do is shoot at it. Once it catches fire, the vehicle will be temporarily disabled. During this timeframe, the tank will not be able to move. However, players should keep in mind that the turret and main battle gun will still be active.

Players should be careful when moving away from the tank after completing the task. A good way to avoid taking damage is by sniping the engine from far away. If a Heavy Sniper is nowhere in sight, any weapon that has a good accuracy at mid-range should do the trick.

Edited by Mayank Shete