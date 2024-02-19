How to change Fortnite name? Explained

Fortnite, like many other online live-service games, allows players to be flexible when it comes to their in-game identity. Changing your alias is the simplest thing you can do to switch up your in-game personality. You might want to rebrand yourself to fit with the evolving landscape of the game; thanks to Epic Games, you can change your in-game moniker. But it comes with a few limitations.

Changing your Fortnite name can be a straightforward task involving a few steps. However, it is important for players to select a new name for themselves ahead of the name-changing process. Epic Games imposes a brief cooldown period before they can initiate another change for their in-game name.

How to change your display name in Fortnite

The display name you have in Fortnite is the name that your friends and other fellow gamers will see either in the lobby or in the kill feed when you do certain activities. This can include eliminating an enemy, being eliminated, or dropping a Victory Crown.

Given below are all the steps you need to follow to change your display name:

1) Head to the official Epic Games website

To start the process, navigate to Epic Games' official website. Once there, locate and hover over your account image displayed on the top-right corner of the website's homepage. Here, you need to click on the Account option from the dropdown menu that appears. This will allow you to access your personal information and account settings.

2) Find your Epic Games display name

In the account settings, find the display name associated with your account under the Account Information section. Here, look for a blue box icon that features a pen and pad symbol, which is likely next to the current display name you have.

3) Change your name

Clicking on the blue box icon will trigger a pop-up window. Here, enter the new display name that you desire. It's important to check and go through all the conditions associated with changing your in-game name. The conditions include a two-week cooldown before you can make any other changes to your Fortnite display name.

Following these steps, you can easily change your in-game name and use this new identity to embark on new adventures in Chapter 5 Season 1.

