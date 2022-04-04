How to check how much time you've spent playing Fortnite

Fortnite has emerged as one of the most popular games in the history of battle royale titles. Since 2017, the title has been growing exponentially and currently boasts of several million active gamers and has a bunch of successful collaborations under its belt.

The popularity of the game compels gamers to log in on a regular basis and grind XP to rank up their battle pass tiers. Several streamers and content creators have also made a name for themselves through the game.

This indicates that people spend a considerable amount of time in the game. For gamers wondering about how many hours they've sunk into the battle royale title, here's a quick guide for every platform.

How to find total time spent in Fortnite

For PC

To check the total time spent on PC, gamers need to visit the Epic Games launcher and navigate to the library. Over there, players need to go to Fortnite and click on the three dots.

They will notice an option where it says Top Played. Clicking on this option will reveal how long gamers have been playing the game.

Check on Switch

Finding out the total number of hours spent in the game is very easy through Nintendo Switch. Loopers will just need to click on their profile in the top left corner to access the list of games. Over there, the time spent on each game will be displayed.

Access the stats on Xbox

Open your Xbox account and head to Fortnite. Over there, there will be a page called Achievements. Access this page and navigate to the Stats option. This will reveal the total time spent in the game.

Statistics through PlayStation

The job becomes a tad more difficult when it comes to PlayStation. Sony does not like to share statistics with its users, and as a result, getting the total hours spent in the game can be challenging.

However, they run a feature called Wrap Up, which reveals certain information such as statistics of a particular game and achievements. But it is quite difficult to access this particular feature.

Gamers who access the game through their Epic Games account instead of their PlayStation account can certainly log in through a PC and then find out the time spent playing Fortnite.

