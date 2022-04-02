5 Fortnite player who introduced never-seen-before tactics to the game

Over the years, numerous Fortnite content creators and players have developed outlandish tactics to gain the upper hand in combat. While few have become the norm in Battle Royale, a couple of them are exclusive to certain professional players.

Given the time it takes to master them, not everyone can execute them flawlessly. However, those who do, enjoy dominance during the match and can shut down the entire lobby with ease.

These Fortnite players changed the way the game is played

5) Daequan "Daequan" Loco - Creator of the Double pump

When it comes to shotguns in Fortnite, the OG pump is king. No other shotgun in the game can or will ever replace it. Rather than waiting for the next shot to be fired, it was faster to simply switch to another pump and shoot. This combat tactic was created by Daequan during the early days of Fortnite.

While this strategy had some drawbacks, it was very effective during the early days of the game. Players could one-shot multiple opponents with ease. Sadly, as the game evolved, this tactic was rendered useless and overtime the double pump method could only be seen in creative matches.

4) Martin "MrSavage" Foss Andersen - 200 IQ Smoke Bomb play

When Shadow Bombs were first introduced to the game, players got up to a bunch of mischief. Once thrown, the item turns players invisible and allows them to double jump and climb walls effortlessly. This would have been useful when wanting to rotate stealthily. Well, that's exactly what MrSavage did.

After realizing that the safe zone was moving onto the side of a mountain, he realized that this was his opportunity to win. Instead of initiating a fight with his opponent, he used the Shadow Bomb on himself and rotated up the hill to safety, winning the match. This 200 IQ play is still talked about, even to this day.

3) Kyle "Mongraal" Jackson - Editing King

In Fortnite, building is considered essential. Those who cannot build barely stand a chance of winning. That is why even beginners try to learn a few basic building techniques for protection and traversal needs. Sadly, most are unable to master this skill and quit.

However, others such as Mongraal have become legends in the gaming community. Considered by many as one of the best editors in the game, Mongraal has risen from humble beginnings to perfect this skill over the course of a few years. It's no wonder why he was scooped up by the FaZe clan a short while ago.

2) Nick Amyoony - Here's "NickEh 30!"

Nick is by far one of the most well-known and beloved Fortnite content creators in the community. However, one shouldn't trust him with doors. It's unclear how he developed this outlandish tactic, but he's a menace to opponents who step through doors in box-fights.

All that players have to do to execute this tactic is simply edit and create a door to lure opponents in. Most will figure that it's a mishap and take the bait. When this happens, a shotgun to the face or an SMG spray will be enough to secure an easy kill.

1) itsJerian - Falling to 'Pieces'

Being able to build in Fortnite is only one half of the equation. Good building skills do not equal good box-fight skills. To become a 'master builder', one must learn about the art of piece-control. When it comes to this elusive technique, Jerian has authority on the subject.

In the simplest terms, piece-control means controlling nearby pieces to box off and trap opponents trying to build a box. Although this is not something that's easy to do, Jerian makes it look like a cakewalk. His ability to piece-control during build fights is something out of the ordinary.

Edited by Saman