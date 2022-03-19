3 things you're doing wrong in a Fortnite box fight (& 3 methods to improve)

To an extent, box-fighting is the heart and soul of Fortnite. Players who are able to out-play their opponents while building and fighting are among the best within the community. Unfortunately, box-fighting is no easy task.

Despite practicing on numerous Creative maps and against friends, some players don't seem to get it right. They often end up getting blindsighted and eliminated in the process.

These mistakes will prove to be fatal in Fortnite box-fights

1) Editing too fast and getting confused

A common mistake that Fortnite players make during box-fights is building and editing too fast. While speed is of the essence, without enough practice, a player is bound to end up making the wrong move.

In most cases, opponents wait for the player to slip up and edit a window or break the wall in half. When this occurs, their opponent sees an opening and takes a few shots. Eventually, the player will be eliminated due to low HP.

2) Standing still

One of the worst things to do in a box-fight is to stand still. With the entire focus being shifted towards building, not enough attention is given towards movement. This stagnation puts the player at a huge disadvantage.

By standing still and editing, the enemy can easily figure out a pattern and attack from a blind spot. Given the zero movement, landing a headshot and securing the kill will be easy.

3) Turning the back to the opponent

During a box-fight, at times, things don't go according to plan. Players begin to run out of materials or the enemy slowly manages to chip away at their health. Without healing supplies, the only logical thing to do is run.

This is a tactical error. The moment a player turns their back on their opponent, they will be rendered defenseless. Once this happens, being shot in the back will lead to a swift elimination.

These simple tips will help improve efficiently in Fortnite box-fights

1) Try to understand the opponent's strategy

One of the easiest ways to get better in box fighting is to understand the opponent's strategy. Between building and shooting, players should take a moment to look at what their opponent is doing.

For instance, if the opponent relies heavily on weapons, players should wait until they reload. As soon as they stop shooting, a simple window edit can be made from which to counter-attack.

2) Use the pickaxe to break builds faster

Certain weapons are better at breaking builds than others. However, the best way to break builds is by using the pickaxe. This humble utility item is the bane of builds in Fortnite.

By hitting weak spots, the player will be able to consistently break builds and force opponents to waste materials. Once materials have been exhausted, the enemy will not be able to go on for long.

3) Avoid spraying bullets to be more accurate

During box-fights in Fortnite, shooting opponents is the best way to score an elimination. However, given the limited amount of space, room for error has to be limited.

To ensure that every bullet fired deals damage to the opponent or at least the right build portion, careful aim needs to be taken. Players should avoid spraying bullets and shooting in controlled bursts or semi-automatic fire.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

Edited by Saman