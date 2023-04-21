How to check value of your Fortnite account in 2023

Fortnite accounts are among the most valuable digital items. Ever since the battle royale title became popular, the value of some accounts has skyrocketed, with a few now worth thousands of dollars. The game has been out since September 2017. During this time, Epic Games has released thousands of cosmetic items. However, some of them are extremely rare and will never be rereleased, which is the main factor in determining the value of a Fortnite account.

This article will explain everything you need to know about accounts and how to determine their value. There are two ways to do this, although we recommend only one of them.

The most valuable Fortnite accounts have a lot of rare items

Most valuable accounts have the rarest Fortnite skins and cosmetics (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has clarified that some cosmetic items, such as Battle Pass skins, will never return to the game again. Due to this, they are among the most valuable items.

There are many other coveted items, such as the Galaxy skin from a special Samsung promotion in 2018 or Renegade Raider, a skin that was available during the first-ever season of Fortnite Battle Royale.

Galaxy skin is among the most valuable Fortnite skins (Image via Epic Games)

The most basic method to check the value of your Fortnite account is by adding all the cosmetic items you own to the wishlist on fortnite.gg. Here are the steps you need to take:

Open fortnite.gg.

Register a free account.

Open the Cosmetics menu.

Open the My Wishlist or click here.

Add the cosmetic items you own to the wishlist.

Once you add all the cosmetic items you own, you will see the approximate value of those items in the V-Bucks. After that, simply convert every 1,000 V-Bucks to $7.99, and you will see the approximate value of your Fortnite account.

For example, if you have 50,000 V-Bucks worth of cosmetics, your account is worth approximately $400.

Battle Pass skins are very valuable since they are rare (Image via Epic Games)

The main disadvantage of this method is that it doesn't properly calculate the value of Battle Pass and exclusive skins. However, it's great for calculating the total value of the Item Shop cosmetics.

As of April 2023, the total value of the Item Shop is approximately 2.5 million V-Bucks. In other words, it costs around $20,000 to purchase every single cosmetic item from Fortnite's shop.

Another method you can use to check the value of your Fortnite account is a Discord bot. However, these bots require access to your account, so we don't recommend them.

Poll : 0 votes