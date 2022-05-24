How to collect Doomsday control keys from IO locations in Fortnite

Challenges drop every week in Fortnite. They're basically the only way to earn XP and level up. With so few days remaining in Chapter 3 Season 2, June 3 is the tentative start date for Season 3, players are naturally looking for every possible way to get some and unlock styles for skins like Tsuki 2.0, Gunnar and Doctor Strange.

There are weekly challenges, like dealing 150 damage to opponents with an Exotic weapon and others. The past two weeks in Fortnite have been Wild Weeks, which also have challenges.

Something that this season has had that others didn't is the Resistance Quests. These largely exist to progress the storyline and keep players in the loop. The latest and penultimate Resistance Quest has gone live. Here's how to complete it.

How to complete Fortnite Week 10 Resistance Quest

As with each week of Resistance Quests, this challenge comes in two steps. The first step every week has been to establish a device uplink at random locations, usually near where the actual challenges are.

This week, the device uplink can be established outside the gas station near The Fortress. Here it is roughly marked on the map.

Device Uplink for Week 10 (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The Origin, as he does with every device uplink, will begin giving players the rundown. This one is different, though.

Here's what the Origin says:

"We don't have a lot of time. This is URGENT, Looper. The strange machine in Loot Lake is activated with two keys and we've located both of them. I need you to break into the Imagined Order locations on your map and steal them. Now."

Fortunately, both Imagined Order locations are nearby. The Collider and The Fortress are where both keycards can be found. The first is at the campsite with a campfire and a few chairs right outside The Fortress.

Key locations (Image via Fortnite.GG)

The second is found underneath the stairs to the southeast side of The Collider. In both situations, players' minimaps will show exactly where to go when they get close enough.

The keycards will be on the ground and will be visible from a bit of a distance. Fortnite gamers can collect them through the usual interaction. With that being said, getting both of them will complete the challenge.

It is recommended to go to The Fortress first. It is, after all, right beside the gas station where players have to establish the device uplink. They can then sneak past the IO guards, hit the launchpad on the other side of the drill and fly to The Collider.

The Collider also has launchpads that could be used to make the journey in reverse, too. The Origin says this to loopers upon completion:

"With these keys, we should be able to reverse engineer what they're planning. You did good work today. Reality-saving work, maybe."

As with all the other Resistance Quests, both stages reward XP. In this case, they both give 23,000 XP. For many players, this is one of the last few opportunities to earn XP and continue to level up before Chapter 3 Season 3 arrives and it all resets.

