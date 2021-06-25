How to complete Pro 100 Fortnite Creative Challenges: All you need to know

The second phase of the Cosmic Summer challenge, the Pro 100 Fortnite creative LTM, is now live. Players will need to head over to the creative mode to manually access the Pro 100 Fortnite creative LTM to complete a set of challenges.

Completing this fresh set of challenges will enable players to progress further down the Cosmic Summer challenges list and unlock extra rewards.

🏄🏻‍♂️ Cosmic Summer Celebration

🏆 New Challenges are now LIVE!



Creative LTM:

- Pro 100 [1234-3424-1388]



Rewards

- Beach Blast Music Pack

- Brain Freeze (Slimeberry) Variant

- Cloud Llama Board (Cloudy Cat Board) Variant

Unlike Fortnite Bios Zone War Creative LTM, which has faced a bit of backlash from the community, the Pro 100 Fortnite creative LTM is much more straightforward in nature. As a result, every player should easily complete the challenge.

How to complete all Pro 100 Fortnite Creative Challenges

Before players can begin the Pro 100 Fortnite challenges, they will have to complete a few steps to access the LTM.

Here are the steps to access the Pro 100 creative LTM:

Step 1 - Select the 'Creative' option in-game after starting Fortnite.

Step 2 - Click "Change" to access the "Creative" menu.

Step 3 - Press "Play"

Step 4 - Select the "Island Code" and press "enter."

Step 5 - Type 3424-1388-0947 and press "Launch" to start the game

Unlike the Bios Zone War Creative LTM, the Pro 100 Fortnite is not yet quickly listed in-game, so this is currently the only way to access it.

1) Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 - 0/10 (20,000 XP)

Players will need to eliminate their opponents to get gold. For each elimination, players will be rewarded with 50 gold, which can be used to buy items from vending machines.

So many choices! (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

2) Revive teammates in Pro 100 - 0/20 (30,000 XP)

Reviving teammates can be a bit tricky. An easy way to do this would be to camp the teams' spawning area and revive teammates that get snipped. Usually, players in the spawning zone can be revived with ease. Alternatively, players can carry their teammates to safety and then revive.

No revives possible (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

3) Deal damage to players with a rocket launcher in Pro 100 - 0/1000 (20,000 XP)

The rocket launcher costs 360 gold and may take some time to buy. A good way to maximize damage will be to fire into the opponent's spawning area. This is guaranteed to cause damage to multiple players.

The boom maker (Image via Fortnite/Epic Games)

Pro 100 Fortnite Secret Gold guide

There is a secret and easier way to complete the "Spend coins to buy items at the vending machine in Pro 100 Fortnite creative LTM," rather than just getting eliminations.

Early on in the game, players can make some extra gold by interacting with two secret items. The first will be a blue chair in the corner of the room, while the other will be a wall. Upon interacting with this, players will receive a total of 2,000 gold coins, which can be used to enter the vault or to buy weapons.

Watch this video to learn how to get the gold:

