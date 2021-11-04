How the Cube Queen glider became one of Fortnite's most controversial cosmetic

Fortnite surprised fans around the world by revealing the Cube Queen as the secret Battle Pass skin in Chapter 2 Season 8. The 'Long Live the Queen' set further contains exciting cosmetic items such as the Reality Render Harvesting Tool and the Queen's Procession Glider.

The Queen's Procession Glider is undoubtedly the most innovative glider in Fortnite's history. Instead of hanging onto a parachute, the Queen maintains her royal dignity and walks down enchanted stairs instead.

Fortnite @FortniteGame



Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.



fn.gg/Fortnitemares You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1. You should have known she’d return…🟪Beware Fortnitemares: Wrath of the Cube Queen happening now until November 1.fn.gg/Fortnitemares https://t.co/pZfYzQgjS5

Regardless of the unique design, here's why the Queen's Procession Glider is being criticized by players.

Queen's Procession glider in Fortnite has some glaring issues

The Queen's Procession glider looks smooth and sharp in the locker, but many players later reported that the glider works quite differently during games. This is because of the difference in the idle and forward animations.

In the idle animation, the Cube Queen slowly walks over the glider which naturally suits her dominating character. In contrast, the forward animation makes the royal character slowly jog on the glider and many players have complained that it ruins the entire concept.

Unfortunately, players are only able to see the idle animation of the glider in the Item Shop or in the locker. However, during actual games, it is more or less compulsory to glide forward.

Hence, many players are currently disappointed with the forward animation of the Queen's Procession glider. They have requested Epic Games to change the animation and instead let the queen walk calmly on the glider even while forward gliding.

The Queen's Procession glider cannot be used with any other Fortnite skin

Another bone of contention among the owners of the Queen's Procession glider is that they cannot use the item with any other skin. The glider is locked to the Cube Queen skin.

Based on the storyline, it makes perfect sense for a ruthless character like the Cube Queen to have her own unique glider. However, this isn't acceptable to many players who want to pair their favorite characters with the innovative glider.

Moreover, there are many loopers who love the Queen's Procession glider, but despise the Cube Queen skin instead.

It is safe to assume that Epic Games will soon release more such walking gliders in Fortnite. Even though the Queen's Procession glider is facing issues, the community has still heavily appreciated the new concept.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

As of now, Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 is underway and leaks are suggesting it to be the last season before Chapter 3 begins.

Edited by Atul S