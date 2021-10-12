How to complete the 'Damage wildlife with a melee weapon' quest easily in Fortnite Season 8

Dire has officially landed on the Fortnite island and he's bringing with him a new punchcard questline, as all other NPCs have done before him. Dire is live as of 9 a.m. EST, so players are already talking to him and getting his questline. Dire debuted as the Chapter 1 Season 6 tier 100 battle pass skin and is now making his debut as an NPC.

In order to get to the second stage of his questline, which is to damage wildlife with a melee weapon, players will need to find and talk to him and then complete the challenges. Here's a guide on how to effectively complete this quest.

A guide to damaging wildlife with a melee weapon in Fortnite

First off, Fortnite players will need to find and accept Dire's questline. He can be found at Camp Cod, which is a small island to the southeast of Misty Meadows. It's not connected to the main island, but the river flows directly to it down there. The chat icon will appear and players can navigate to his exact location when they arrive.

The first stage of his questline is to emote at Lockie's Lighthouse, Fort Crumpet or the Weather Station. Any one of these locations and any emote will suffice. Once that is complete, players will move to stage two: Damage wildlife with a melee weapon.

Wildlife can spawn in a lot of different locations, but Weeping Woods and the corrupted zones seem to be the best places for them. Weeping Woods has raptors, which are the most dangerous wildlife, though.

Raptors have returned from Chapter 2 Season 6 in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

There are currently no other melee weapons other than the pickaxe in Fortnite. Previously, there have been lightsabers and the Infinity Blade that may have qualified, but they're vaulted. Hitting any wildlife, whether it's a bird, wolf, boar or raptor, twice with a pickaxe will complete this challenge. Boars and chickens are probably the easiest animals to complete this on.

After that, Fortnite players can continue on in his questline, which includes these challenges:

Emote at the Weather Station, Fort Crumpet, or Lockie's Lighthouse (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Damage wildlife with a melee weapon (0/40) - 30,000 XP

Destroy a dumpster at Lazy Lake or Pleasant Park (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Eliminate Cube Monsters in The Sideways with a melee weapon (0/5) - 30,000 XP

Travel on foot in Misty Meadows (0/200) - 30,000 XP

These challenges are officially live and players can partake in them right away for 150,000 XP.

