How to deal headshot damage with the Striker Burst Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Seasonal Quests for Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are finally here. Loopers can complete these challenges for XP, which will allow them to unlock their favorite skins from the Battle Pass.

Weekly challenges aren't the most difficult and the latest Week 7 challenges are no exception. One of the challenges requires players to deal headshot damage with the Striker Burst Rifle, and here's a quick guide to completing it.

How to complete Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges

To deal headshot damage with a Striker Burst Rifle, players first need to find the weapon. Loopers can either get it from chests, supply drops, and floor loot or visit the Dr. Slone NPC in The Fortress POI.

By eliminating Dr. Slone, players can obtain the Mythic variant of the Striker Burst Rifle that deals more damage than any other variant.

The next task is to find enemies that are easy to shoot at. The IO guards at the Fortress POI and other bases are perfect for dishing out headshot damage. Players will be able to complete the challenge by simply landing 5-6 headshots on an IO Guard.

List of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges

A ton of new challenges have been added to Fortnite with the latest 20.30 update. Players are not only expected to take part in the Resistance, but they can also complete some Lightsaber challenges for additional XP and rewards.

The Week 7 Seasonal Quests are:

Destroy a turret using Remote Explosives

Visit five different named locations in a single match

Disable a tank by damaging the engine

Recover three stolen Seven supplies at IO locations

Destroy 200 structures with the Cow Catcher

Deal 200 headshot damage with the Striker Burst Rifle

Damage five opponents with the Repair Torch

Complete a bounty from a bounty board

Fuel a vehicle with 50 gas

Leakers have also revealed the Week 8 challenges ahead of time:

Deal 150 damage to opponents from 10 meters or less with the Drum Shotgun

Travel 1000 meters in the Choppa

Plant three saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters

Detonate two remote explosives while sliding

Call in an airstrike on a tank

Refuel two Repair Torches at a gas pump

Deal 500 damage to enemies with the Combat SMG

Open three cash registers

Get an elimination with a pistol, SMG, or Shotgun

It is safe to assume that the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven will only get more nerve-wracking during Week 8 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. As of now, Loopers can enjoy the return of Lightsabers and Imperial Storm Troopers to the island.

