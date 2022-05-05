How to deal headshot damage with the Striker Burst Rifle in Fortnite Chapter 3

The Seasonal Quests for Week 7 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 are finally here. Loopers can complete these challenges for XP, which will allow them to unlock their favorite skins from the Battle Pass.
Weekly challenges aren't the most difficult and the latest Week 7 challenges are no exception. One of the challenges requires players to deal headshot damage with the Striker Burst Rifle, and here's a quick guide to completing it.
How to complete Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges
To deal headshot damage with a Striker Burst Rifle, players first need to find the weapon. Loopers can either get it from chests, supply drops, and floor loot or visit the Dr. Slone NPC in The Fortress POI.
By eliminating Dr. Slone, players can obtain the Mythic variant of the Striker Burst Rifle that deals more damage than any other variant.
The next task is to find enemies that are easy to shoot at. The IO guards at the Fortress POI and other bases are perfect for dishing out headshot damage. Players will be able to complete the challenge by simply landing 5-6 headshots on an IO Guard.
List of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2 Week 7 challenges
A ton of new challenges have been added to Fortnite with the latest 20.30 update. Players are not only expected to take part in the Resistance, but they can also complete some Lightsaber challenges for additional XP and rewards.
The Week 7 Seasonal Quests are:
- Destroy a turret using Remote Explosives
- Visit five different named locations in a single match
- Disable a tank by damaging the engine
- Recover three stolen Seven supplies at IO locations
- Destroy 200 structures with the Cow Catcher
- Deal 200 headshot damage with the Striker Burst Rifle
- Damage five opponents with the Repair Torch
- Complete a bounty from a bounty board
- Fuel a vehicle with 50 gas
Leakers have also revealed the Week 8 challenges ahead of time:
- Deal 150 damage to opponents from 10 meters or less with the Drum Shotgun
- Travel 1000 meters in the Choppa
- Plant three saplings at Bomb Crater Clusters
- Detonate two remote explosives while sliding
- Call in an airstrike on a tank
- Refuel two Repair Torches at a gas pump
- Deal 500 damage to enemies with the Combat SMG
- Open three cash registers
- Get an elimination with a pistol, SMG, or Shotgun
It is safe to assume that the war between the Imagined Order and The Seven will only get more nerve-wracking during Week 8 of Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 2. As of now, Loopers can enjoy the return of Lightsabers and Imperial Storm Troopers to the island.