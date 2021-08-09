How to download Fortnite Mobile for Android without using Google Play Store

If loopers thought that the Apple vs. Epic Games lawsuit involving Fortnite Mobile was bad, things just got a whole lot worse.

Towards the end of July, Epic Games filed an anti-trust lawsuit against Google. The video game developers are now in a heated battle with two tech giants. Although the lawsuit for one has ended, no positive results have been yielded.

To make matters worse, players can no longer download Fortnite Mobile from the popular Google Play Store, which is the default app store for most Android phones.

Luckily, there is a neat workaround for this problem, and it involves no illegal downloads, malware, or clickbait. Using this method, loopers will once again be able to enjoy Fortnite Mobile on their Android devices.

Steps to download Fortnite Mobile for Android without using Google Play Store

As mentioned above, this is a legal way to download Fortnite Mobile using the Epic Games app while entirely bypassing the Google Play Store.

With that being said, here are the required steps to download Fortnite Mobile on any Android device without using Google Play Store.

Users will need to scan the QR code on this website or visit fortnite.com/android on an Android device to get started (players are recommended to scan the QR code as it's much faster). Once the code has been scanned, players will be prompted to download the "Epic Games App." In order to download the APK files, users may need to manually give permission to the Android device. Once the file has been downloaded, players need to manually select and install the Epic Games App APK file. After completion, players can open the app and select Fortnite Mobile to download it. Once downloaded, users can play the game and even buy V-Bucks directly from the app after logging in to their Epic Games account.

Keep in mind that Fortnite is free to play and download. Users should only use the Epic Games app to get the game on Android devices as it is the safest method.

Players should not attempt to download the game from untrusted sources, as their device may be put at risk of getting infected with malware and spyware.

