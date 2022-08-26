How Dragon Ball x Fortnite collab saved the game

Ever since the last few seasons, Fortnite has seen a steady decline in players. Many veterans left the game after Chapter 2 started as it was nowhere close to how amazing the first Chapter was. However, things started to look a little better once Epic Games rolled out Chapter 3.

The brand new Chapter, which began in December last year, has been a perfect mix of nostalgia and novelty. It has slowly attracted many new and OG players back to the Battle Royale game. However, if it weren't for the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab, the game would have most probably died again.

Within the last few months, Epic Games has introduced several major collabs to its Battle Royale game. Unfortunately, neither of them managed to create much hype as they were mere cosmetic collabs, and neither did it help increase player count or new downloads. Naturally, the Battle Royale game needed another massive collaboration which came in the form of the Fornite x Dragon Ball crossover.

Players love the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab

The last time a collaboration changed the entire course of the Battle Royale game was when the Marvel Superheroes arrived in Chapter 2 Season 4. Even in a gloomy second chapter, the Marvel collab came as a ray of hope. The superhero-themed season with skins, LTMs, and new POIs attracted thousands of new and old players. However, as soon as the season ended, that number started dropping.

History repeated itself after the Fortnite x Dragon Ball collab in Chapter 3 Season 3 brought Goku, Vegeta, Beerus, and Bulma to the island. Besides skins, there are interesting Mythic weapons, challenges, free rewards, and even Creative maps. The collab is going to last weeks and keep players interested, in addition to attracting many new players who have been eagerly waiting for the Goku skin.

Most recently, Goku was ranked as the most used male skin in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3. This comes only a few days after the skin was released, which means that it is already extremely popular. There have been some very influential updates in the past, including the introduction of Zero Build. However, the Dragon Ball collab was clearly a step in the right direction to make the Battle Royale game more popular.

SypherPK explains how the Dragon Ball collab helped Fortnite

Not only casual players, but popular content creators are also singing the praises of the Dragon Ball collab. A few days ago, SypherPK also uploaded a video explaining how the Battle Royale game was saved by Goku. He said:

"What this does is one, so many people who don't play the game or haven't played in a long time are looking at it and they are like, 'holy crap!'"

He believed that the season was getting slower by the day, but the popular crossover came right in time for the rescue.

The Dragon Ball x Fortnite announcement on Twitter became the most liked tweet on the official account. Clearly, the nature of the collab, as well as everything that is part of it, will keep things interesting for a while until Creative 2.0 finally arrives.

Edited by Sohan Dasgupta