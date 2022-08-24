Captain Jack Sparrow may be on his way to Fortnite

Epic Games has managed to bring some massive collaborations to Fortnite in the past few months. From Naruto and Dragon Ball Super to Patrick Mahomes and Destiny 2, the studio has covered almost all genres of entertainment when it comes to its metaverse. However, it seems like Epic is not quite done with collaborations yet.

In the past, there have been several Easter Eggs that have later manifested into exciting collabs. In fact, Epic Games likes teasing upcoming crossovers in advance to build hype around it. This usually happens in the form of secret POIs, leaked files, or direct hints from the CCO, Donald Mustard. The latest big collaboration that has been teased by Epic seems to be Pirates of the Caribbean.

It seems that after emerging victorious in his courtroom battle, Hollywood actor Johnny Depp is back in business. There have been several rumors suggesting his return to the popular Disney franchise, Pirates of the Caribbean. Naturally, a Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collab would be the perfect way to announce the same.

Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collab might arrive soon

Epic Games is building a metaverse that could be a one-stop destination for all entertainment needs. From sports to games and movies to fashion, the Battle Royale game has collaborated with almost all big names. Even after players argue that collabs are taking over the originality of the game, it is hard to say that they aren't exciting.

The most recent update brought many major changes, with the highlight of the update being the Dragon Ball Super collab. However, many fans missed out on a major hint included in the very update that all but confirms that Captain Jack Sparrow is coming to Fortnite.

Update v21.40 marked the return of the Lazy Lagoon POI from Chapter 1 as it replaced the Daily Bugle. The all-new Chapter 3 Season 3 location has a giant pirate ship in the middle, surrounded by several other pirate-themed buildings. Out of all the POIs that could return, it is no coincidence that Epic Games decided to bring back Lazy Lagoon.

Previous Marvel collaborations have already explained the enterprising relationship between Disney and Epic Games. Therefore, if Johnny Depp were to return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise, Fortnite fans would be the first to know.

Other hints suggest Captain Jack Sparrow's arrival in Fortnite

The Lazy Lagoon POI isn't the first time Epic Games has added pirate-themed structures to its Battle Royale game. In fact, the Logjam Lotus POI also has a smaller pirate ship that looks eerily similar to one of the boats from Pirates of the Caribbean.

Even if Johnny Depp doesn't return as Jack Sparrow, Disney still plans to come up with another sequel to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Although the release of the sequel is not imminent, hints like this often take a couple of seasons to manifest.

Players can expect to see a Fortnite x Pirates of the Caribbean collab around the time Chapter 3 comes to an end. Hopefully, they get to see more hints confirming the collaboration by then.

