How to drive a Ferrari 296 GTB through the storm in Fortnite Season 7

Week 7 of Fortnite Season 7 is turning out to be rather strange. Following the 17.20 update, Rook has been tasking players to take out another NPC for unknown reasons, while Marigold has suddenly begun to look for a getaway driver.

In the meantime, following the introduction of the Ferrari 296 GTB to the game, the NPC known as Special Forces wants to test the players' mettle by sending them into the storm and asking them to drive out of it in one piece. Suffice to say it's a terrible idea to begin with.

Nonetheless, given his military history, perhaps the NPC wants to test how well players can function under pressure, or perhaps see how resourceful they can get if the situation gets rough.

In exchange for undertaking this daredevil task, he is offering players 30,000 experience points as a reward, for driving through the storm and out the other side. As crazy as this challenge may seem, it is possible with the right preparation and mindset.

Note: Fortnite week 7 Epic challenges are currently live in-game.

How to complete the "Drive a Ferrari 296 GTB

through the storm" Fortnite week 7 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players have to wait until the storm passes their location and then drive through it out to the safe zone in a Ferrari 296 GTB.

The challenge is particularly dangerous for a wide variety of reasons, especially due to fact that as the round enters the final stages, the safe zone shrinks, and the damage caused by the storm increases to eight DPS, which would eliminate a player in 12.5 seconds flat.

In order to avoid being eliminated in the storm, It's advisable that players attempt this challenge in the early phases of the round, when the damage caused by the storm is minimum. Loopers should also carry healing items with them in case things don't work out as planned and they get stuck inside the storm.

In addition to healing items, players should refuel their cars and try to carry an extra fuel can as the Fortnite Ferrari 296 GTB's boost burns through fuel at an alarming rate. To make the challenge easier, loopers should team up, as this will allow them to more efficiently and effortlessly complete the challenge.

Some cinematic shots of the #Fortnite x #Ferrari296GTB in-game:



