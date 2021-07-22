Riot NPC in Fortnite: Where to find Riot in Season 7

After mastering the Fortnite Recon Scanner, learning how to scout out the terrain, and collecting enough ammo to last a firefight, loopers are now finally ready to confront Riot and defeat him in combat and complete the mission.

It's still unclear why Rook and the Special Forces NPC want him eliminated, but judging by their commitment to the task, it has to be for a good reason. Nonetheless, the plan is already in motion, and with preparations made ready, it's now time for loopers to venture forth and complete the task.

Given that the task at hand is dangerous, upon successfully eliminating him, players will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward for a job well done. Having said that, players shouldn't take this job too lightly, as even the best of plans go haywire.

"Defeat Riot" Fortnite week 7 Epic challenge (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite week 7 Epic challenges go live on July 22nd, 10:00 a.m. ET

How to complete the "Defeat Riot" Fortnite Week 7 Epic challenge

To complete this challenge, players must travel to the POI known as the Yellow Steel Bridge and eliminate Riot. Those attempting this challenge should be aware that the NPC is hostile in nature and will shoot players in sight.

A good way to defeat Riot would be to use mid to long-range weapons such as a sniper rifle, assault rifle, or pulse rifle. Given that Fortnite NPCs are bullet sponges, engaging in close-range combat may prove to be fatal.

Finding Riot's exact location on the island is not a challenging task. All players have to follow the road west from Catty Corner and cross the bridge or follow the road east from Misty Meadows and stop near the bridge. Keep in mind that once spotted, Riot will open fire.

Yellow Steel Bridge location (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Given that there are no rules of engagement, rather than slugging it out in a shootout, players can land at Camp Cod once more and use the alien saucer to make the job easier. This will not only mitigate the risk of being eliminated by the NPC but will also save players the trouble of getting within firing range of the target.

