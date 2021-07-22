Fortnite week 7 challenge: How to visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match

The enigmatic Fortnite NPC, known only as Special Forces, is pitching in to help Rook take down Riot. With loopers having mastered the IO Recon Scanner, the second phase of the hunt can now begin.

Although the Recon Scanner is a powerful tool, scouting out the terrain using the naked eye is beneficial as well. Given his training background and battle prowess, the Special Forces NPC recommends that players survey the terrain up close as well rather than simply relying on the scanner to find Riot.

It is suspected that Riot could be hiding out in several locations, and given the sheer size of the island, boots on the ground will be needed to track down the target. Due to Riot's suspicious nature, the Special Forces NPC recommends that players complete this task in a single match to avoid being detected.

Although the task won't be easy, given the ongoing alien invasion, players who manage to complete this challenge will be rewarded with 30,000 experience points. As a result, they will be one step closer to finding and eliminating Riot.

"Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match" (Image via HYPEX/Twitter)

Note: Fortnite week 7 Epic challenges go live on July 22nd, 10:00 AM ET.

How to complete the "Visit Misty Meadows, Catty Corner, and Camp Cod in a single match" Fortnite week 7 Epic challenge

In order to complete this Fortnite challenge, players will have to visit three different POIs in a single match. Getting eliminated will result in having to start over again. Although the challenge is fairly simple, given the distance between these locations, a number of things could go wrong in trying to visit them.

The three different locations loopers need to visit (Image via Fortnite.GG)

However, there is an easy way by which players should be able to visit all three in a single match without getting eliminated. Rather than landing at large POIs, namely Catty Corner or Misty Meadows, players should land at Camp Cod instead.

It just so happens that an alien saucer crash landed at the location, and intel suggests that it's still usable. Players can use this alien vehicle to travel to the other two POIs in a heartbeat without too much trouble and avoid being eliminated.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

Also Read: When is the Fortnite Season 7 end-of-season live event - Expected start date, event timer and more

Edited by Sabine Algur