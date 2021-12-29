How to earn up to 13,500 free V-Bucks by participating in Fortnite surveys

Free items in Fortnite are quite difficult to come by. The developers rarely roll out such schemes that reward gamers with free in-game items.

It was recently revealed that gamers can get some of the most amazing rewards including 13,500 V-Bucks in Fortnite. In order to get this exclusive reward, loopers will be required to follow certain steps.

This article will reveal all the details regarding the same and guide gamers on how to be eligible for the reward.

Fortnite: How to get the exclusive reward in the game?

Developers Epic Games have been successful in keeping the game full of entertainment and action. As a result, Fortnite is one of the most popular Battle Royale games in the community.

In an effort to make the game even better, developers are on the lookout for reviews and ideas from loopers. It is through one such Fortnite survey that gamers can win exclusive rewards, such as 13,500 V-Bucks.

What are the steps involved to get this reward?

The process to get the exclusive reward is a bit extensive. This is mostly because not many know about its existence.

Step 1: From your device, navigate to epicgamex.ux to access the extended page of the developers.

Step 2: Once gamers are on the website, they should make sure that they are logged in through their own Epic Games account.

Step 3: There will be two options for signing up. One for gamers between the ages 13 and 18. The other one will be for gamers who are above the age of 18. Gamers will be required to click on the option that best suits their age bracket and proceed.

Once gamers are signed up for the survey, they can exit the website. Epic Games will communicate with the gamer if they are chosen for the survey. Signing up does not guarantee that gamers will be chosen to get the reward.

The survey session will ask gamers to give their review regarding the game and its aspects. Usually, review records are stored and analyzed so that Epic can make the necessary changes to Fortnite.

Loopers who are selected for the survey are only eligible to get the rewards provided they take part in it. The survey will not take much time to finish and will credit $100 to the gamer.

Gamers can use this reward to get anything of their choice. This includes buying 13,500 V-Bucks, which roughly costs $80.

The only issue is that there is no confirmation as to which gamer will be selected for the Fortnite survey.

