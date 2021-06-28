How to earn Battle Stars fast in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7

Epic recently released the v17.00 update that rolled out Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. The Battle Pass trailer revealed the cosmetics for Season 7 and also gave an insight into the NPCs that will feature.

The mysterious Dr. Slone made the first public appearance in the Battle Pass trailer, and gamers were elated to see her for the first time.

The Battle Pass for Season 7 features several pages and uses Battle Stars to unlock items. Gamers have been quite curious to learn how to earn more Battle Pass fast in Fortnite Season 7.

Earning Battle Stars in Fortnite Season 7 is simpler than players think

Fortnite Season 7 has changed the concept of the Battle Pass. The Alien-themed season features a Battle Pass that is divided into several pages.

Each page consists of several in-game items and cosmetics. Loopers can unlock these pages by ranking up the tiers or opening a certain number of gifts. Items within the unlocked page can be bought with the help of Battle Stars.

It should be noted that unlocking Battle Pass pages will reward gamers with Battle Stars. The only way to earn Stars is through ranking up the tiers and unlocking the pages of the Fortnite Season 7 Battle Pass.

Gamers will be required to grind massive amounts of XP to rank up faster to unlock the Battle Stars. However, players can exploit a few XP glitches and other tricks to make things easier while ranking up.

The Cosmic Summer event has recently kicked off and a series of challenges await to be completed. These challenges grant not only exclusive rewards but also give valuable XPs to gamers.

SHEESH that's Alot battle stars https://t.co/GabWXNXFrp — Zaid Lol-Fortnite Leaks And News (@zaidlolleakz) June 22, 2021

Each week, Epic rolls out weekly challenges and Legendary challenges for gamers. These quests and challenges reward gamers with a good amount of XP that is beneficial in ranking up.

Apart from the Weekly and Legendary Quests, gamers can also complete the Rare Quests in Fortnite. Currently, there are over 60 Rare Quests available in the game. Each of these quests has five stages, and completing each stage rewards over 10000 XP. Overall, gamers have the opportunity to claim a considerable amount of XP to rank up the tiers and unlock Battle Stars.

Spending time in Creative Mode and looting items in Team Rumble also fetches significant XPs.

Edited by Srijan Sen