How to earn all free Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 Reboot Rally rewards

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5 is in full swing, and one of the most exciting features it brings is Reboot Rally. This event offers players the opportunity to unlock a variety of fantastic in-game rewards, and the best part is that these bonuses can be unlocked for free. This article will walk you through how to earn all the free Chapter 4 Season 5 Reboot Rally rewards.

This is an event designed to encourage players to partner up with friends who haven't played the game in a while or are entirely new to it. It runs from November 3 with the release of v27.00 until December 2, 2023, at 9 am ET.

Earning the Reboot Rally rewards in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5

During Reboot Rally, players can complete Reboot Rally Quests and Bonus Goals, which will earn them points. These can be used to unlock in-game rewards tied to this event — including emotes, cosmetics, and other fun items. Now, let's get into the details of how to earn the coveted Reboot Rally rewards:

1) Checking your eligibility

Each participating team needs at least one active player, while the others can be returning or new gamers. An eligible returning/new player is any Fortnite user who has played less than two hours of this title in the 30 days leading up to November 2, 2023.

Meanwhile, an active player is someone who has spent more than two hours in-game during the same timeframe. This event is available to gamers across all platforms.

2) Rallying your friends

Launched in the latest update, the core of Reboot Rally is playing with your pals, so it's time to rally your crew. In the Lobby Sidebar, open the Friends tab to access the Reboot Rally panel. Depending on your status as a returning/new player or an active one, you'll see either active friends or returning/new users you can team up with to complete the Reboot Rally Quests.

3) Share the Love

Before diving into action, you have the option to "rally" their friends. Through this event, Epic Games is encouraging team play. This involves sharing a QR code for fn.gg/rebootrally with your buddies so they can learn more about Reboot Rally and join in on the fun.

4) Reboot Rally Quests and Bonus Goals

To earn points for rewards, you and your participating friends need to complete Reboot Rally Quests together. The good news is that Fortnite players don't have to stick with the same individuals for all these tasks. They are free to mix and match their eligible friends as they tackle these quests. The Reboot Rally quests involve:

Rallying friends.

Completing a Ranked or Unranked Battle Royale match with a friend.

Earning XP with a friend in a Ranked or Unranked Battle Royale, Ranked or Unranked Zero Build, Team Rumble, Save the World, or any creator-made experience except those made with Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN).

Meanwhile, Reboot Rally Bonus Goals are objectives and tasks that will refresh each day during the event, offering additional opportunities to earn points.

5) Tracking your progress

It's important for players to keep an eye on their points and the rewards they're inching closer to in the Quests tab during this event. As they accumulate points, they'll unlock the following cosmetics rewards:

50 points: Infernal GG Emoticon

100 points: Burning Dragon Wrap

150 points: Skerran Glider

200 points: Knight's Treachery Pickaxe

With these steps, players are ready to embark on the Reboot Rally adventure and claim all the awesome rewards this event has to offer in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 5.

