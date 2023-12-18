How to find Loot Llamas in LEGO Fortnite

LEGO Fortnite boasts various secrets waiting to be discovered, including peculiar LEGO Llamas. Based on the Loot Llamas in the Fortnite Battle Royale game, players can track these animal-shaped crates to gather rare loot. But since the game takes place across a vast open world with many challenging environments and hostile forces, they can be tough to find.

This guide aims to help players discover how to track down these LEGO Llamas and obtain the rewards they hide.

What are Llamas in LEGO Fortnite: How to find, loot and more

Follow the light for potential rewards (Screenshot from LEGO Fortnite)

As players explore the sandbox environments of LEGO Fortnite, they may occasionally come across a multi-colored sparkling light that is quite hard to miss. Trying to follow it will cause it to flee away from the player. The orb of light will likely string them along for a while before arriving at a rare sight.

This can include glowing chests with rare loot inside or, even better, a Loot Llama. They are distinguished by their all-too-iconic purple-and-blue, pinata-like design. Approaching the Llama gives the player the option to pet it, causing it to explode and scatter the surroundings with even rarer items than those found inside chests. The assortment of rare items and materials can include even a Spicy Burger.

However, there are some caveats to consider. Firstly, the mysterious orb is very rarely encountered, so players may go through several sessions before running into one. When it does appear, there is no guarantee it will lead to a Llama or even treasure. Sometimes, it may disappear in a puff, leaving gamers empty-handed.

The orbs may also lead players to chests (Screenshot via LEGO Fortnite)

Players should also be aware of their surroundings when following these shining lights. It may lead players into hostile areas like bandit camps, only to disappear right after, leaving them in a soup.

Additionally, while these orbs are fairly fast when it comes to movement, players can catch up to them and even hit them. However, this will only cause them to speed up, potentially leaving the player far behind or disappearing from sight.

Whatever the case, the light orbs do not hang around for long. So it is highly recommended that players drop what they are doing and chase them down upon spotting them, if possible.

LEGO Fortnite is available as a free-to-play experience via the official Fortnite Battle Royale game. It is playable on PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch platforms.

