How to fix packet loss in Fortnite: 2022 Guide

Fortnite has been around the gaming circuit since 2017. Over the years, the efforts of the developers have yielded significant results, and currently, it is one of the most popular titles in the community.

The game boasts several million gamers that are engaged in the loop. To accommodate so many gamers, Epic must regularly maintain the servers to prevent issues such as lags and packet loss.

Packet loss happens when Epic's servers slow down or due to faulty drivers. It may also occur if gamers are connected to the wrong servers. This article will reveal how to fix the packet loss issue in Fortnite as of 2022.

Fix packet loss issue in Fortnite in 2022

Check the servers of Fortnite

Check Epic Servers for malfunction reports (Image via Epic Games)

The game is played by over a million players at any instant. Therefore, it is highly probable that the servers are facing any issues leading to packet loss. In-game servers can be faulty, and as a result, communication with Epic Games servers may be disrupted.

Loopers should visit the Epic Games Status page to check if the servers are operational. If the servers are not working, then gamers should wait until the work is over.

Check the network connection of the device

One of the most basic changes that can be made to fix packet loss is to tweak the network connection. Often, the device's connection issues prevent the data from being transferred from Epic's server. This leads to lags and packet losses in the game.

To fix this, gamers should restart the network fidelity so that it is restored normally and the connection resumes.

Restart the device

At times, due to certain glitches in the device, the servers cannot establish a secure connection. This leads to severe lags, and it is also quite difficult to spot the issue.

Gamers can simply reboot their devices so that the system can rectify the issue. Once it is done, gamers can check if they are facing any issues while accessing the game.

Update Network Drivers

Malfunctioning network drivers may also be the reason why there is a significant packet loss in Fortnite. The corrupted drivers will prevent any form of communication between the servers.

Fixing this issue will require gamers to follow certain steps, which are listed below:

Open Device Manager Navigate to Network Adapters and locate the network driver. Once it is found out, right-click on it to reveal the options. Click on the Update Driver option. Once the update is complete, restart the device to apply changes.

These few steps are enough to address the packet loss issue in Fortnite as of 2022. Gamers can follow the aforementioned processes to rectify the errors in the game.

