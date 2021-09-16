How to flip a car in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has introduced plenty of new challenges and punchcards. One of the punchcards requires players to flip an overturned car. It sounds straightforward, but some Fortnite fans are confused about flipping the vehicle.

This isn't a challenge that requires flipping a car onto its back. Instead, players need to flip a car from its back onto its wheel. This seems to be the point of confusion for Fortnite players.

There are two ways to complete this punchcard in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

One of many cars in Fortnite. (Image via Epic Games)

The punchcard reads the following:

Stage 5: Interact with an Overturned Car to Flip it Rightside Up

This means that you will need to gain access to an overturned Fortnite car. This can be done by finding a flipped vehicle or flipping one yourself.

Most Fortnite players will find the latter to be the easiest method. Flipping the car on its back and then flipping it back to its original position is the fastest way to complete this quest.

Firstly, find a car and then gather enough materials to build a ramp structure. Drive the car up the side of the ramp so that it flips over when it takes off. Get out and press your system's respective 'interact' button. This will flip the car.

If this method doesn't work out for whatever reason, players can always scour for a flipped car at Believer Beach. An overturned Fortnite car is almost always at this location.

However, finding a flipped car at the beach might be difficult when many players try to fulfill the same objective.

Once you have overturned a Fortnite car, you will be informed in-game that you have received 20,000 XP for completing the punchcard. This will help with leveling the Battle Pass.

