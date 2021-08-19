Where to dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park in Fortnite (Week 11 challenges)

Dreamflower is on a mission to make friends with the Fortnite aliens. By the looks of it, she's willing to try anything to achieve the goal. After tasking loopers with marking out alien parasites, she now wants them to dance with one.

As weird as it sounds, she truly does believe this will work. While getting an alien parasite stuck to the head is not an ideal situation, upon completing the task, players with receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park" (Image via iFireMonkey)

Note: Fortnite Week 11 Epic challenges go live on August 19th, at 10.00 am ET

How to complete the "Dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park" Fortnite week 11 Epic challenge

Players will have to find an alien parasite and let it latch onto them, following which they need to dance emote at Believer Beach, Lazy Lake, or Pleasant Park.

While the task can be completed at any one of these three locations, two of them are by far the best choice for loopers, as they are near other POIs that host alien parasites.

1) Dance with an alien parasite at Believer Beach in Fortnite Season 7

Visiting Holly Hatchery is the surest way to find and get an alien parasite attached to a player's head. Since it's ground zero for the alien invasion and also a hatchery, there is no shortage of alien parasites in the area.

Once a parasite has attached itself, players should go directly north and head straight towards Believer Beach to dance emote and complete the challenge.

To stay extra safe on the journey, players can hug the coastline until they reach the Crashed Cargo POI and head directly east to Believe Beach. By all means, finding a vehicle would be the best option.

2) Dance with an alien parasite at Pleasant Park in Fortnite Season 7

Another way to complete this challenge will be for players to head down to Craggy Cliffs. The location is fairly close to Pleasant Park, and players can easily rotate from there once infected by the parasite.

Players can either move directly across the river from the southwest of Craggy Cliffs or follow the road west of the Blue Steel Bridge to reach Pleasant Park. While both routes will be fairly easy, finding a car and taking the road will be faster. Once there, all players need to do is emote to complete the challenge.

