Fortnite vintage cat food location: Where to collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs

It would seem that Dr. Slone's plan to bribe the Fortnite alien known as Joey is not going smoothly. Fresh fish doesn't seem to be the best choice of food to offer an alien.

Given that the Meowscle's Morsels billboards advertise delicious canned cat food, fresh fish was never going to cut it. In order to rectify this error, Doctor Slone is hoping to find some vintage liver and cheese cat food.

"I love Meowscle's Morsels! They're delicious! I am also clearly a human."



Now, although the flavor has been discontinued, a few cans can still be found lying about the island. Loopers who volunteer for the task and manage to complete it will receive 30,000 experience points as a reward.

"Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs" challenge (Image via Twitter/HYPEX)

Note: Fortnite Week 11 Legendary challenges go live on August 18, at 10.00 am ET.

How to complete the "Collect a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs" Fortnite Week 11 Legendary challenge

In order to complete this challenge, players will have to travel to either Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs to find and collect one can of vintage cat food. The challenge is very easy and players should have no issues completing it.

Having said that, the best landing spot to complete this challenge would be Craggy Cliffs. Although Catty Corner is located toward the inner regions of the island, Craggy Cliffs has more loot for players to find and gear up.

On the flip side, though, landing at Catty Corner will be the best option for players looking to complete the challenge quickly and get back to griding points to level up in Fortnite.

Where to find a vintage can of cat food in Catty Corner or Craggy Cliffs in Fortnite Season 7

There are five locations in total yielding vintage cans of cat food. Three are at Craggy Cliffs while the other two can be found at Catty Corner. Here are their exact locations:

Craggy Cliffs

Inside the basement of the house near the beach

Outside the left-hand side of the warehouse near the beach

Outside the giant store on the top left side of the POI

All Vintage cat food locations in Craggy Cliffs (Image via Fortnite.GG)

Catty Corner

Next to the transformers

Beside the trash pile inside the POI

All Vintage cat food locations in Catty Corner (Image via Fortnite.GG)

