Top 5 Fortnite landing spots with the best loot in Chapter 2 Season 7

Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 7 has quite a few POIs. Unlike in Chapter 1, there aren't a lot of smaller POIs that players don't go to. Most POIs on the Chapter 2 map will have pretty decent traffic in a given match.

Since there are not really any quiet, "safe" landing spots, players tend to go for places where they can get the best loot. Looting without having to fight opponents over chests is arguably a better way of starting the game. That being said, here are five POIs in Fortnite that have the best loot.

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7 best loot POIs

5) Dinky Dish

The IO bases sprinkled around the map have IO chests, which will give out the IO weapons. The Rail Gun, Kymera's Ray Gun, the Pulse Rifle and more all have a heightened spawn rate here, and they are some of the best weapons in Fortnite. Dinky Dish has a turret gun and an NPC that sells an Exotic weapon, so landing here is a great idea.

Dinky Dish.(Image via Epic Games)

4) Misty Meadows

While it is not close to the center of the map, Misty Meadows is a huge POI. With several big buildings, there are more than enough chests to go around. Even with a few squads there, it has enough loot. There are tons of material options, too, and it's one of the quieter locations, making it a great looting spot.

Misty Meadows (Image via Fortnite)

3) Dirty Docks

Dirty Docks is slightly off the Fortnite map, so to speak, so it isn't the most popular POI to land at. The Storm Circle is rarely kind to those who land there. Still, it has 28 chests, rivaled by very few POIs. Dirty Docks has plenty of loot for multiple squads, thus increasing the chances of getting really good loot. Oh, and it's one of the "safer" POIs, so having this good loot will last a while.

dirty docks with @cwintrr for mystery finals tmm pic.twitter.com/qWjsqemyco — euro 🇧🇦 (@euroramic) August 7, 2021

2) The Mothership

While the Mothership isn't exactly a landing spot, it is the intended destination. Landing underneath the abductors placed randomly across the map will result in abduction and a spot in the Mothership's minigame. This minigame offers some tremendous loot for doing well, so it is arguably the best landing spot for loot if players can succeed in the game. Plus, once the game is finished, several players will have been eliminated, making it an easier match going forward.

Doctor Slone has a counterattack plan in place to take down the Mothership !👀 pic.twitter.com/uMhme6KDdy — FortTory - Fortnite Leaks & News 🛸 (@FortTory) August 3, 2021

1) Slurpy Swamp

Not only does Slurpy Swamp have plenty of loot, it also has the ever-important slurp water that provides shield to players. Landing here can set Fortnite players up for a really great game. The loot here is considered to be top notch in Fortnite, which makes it a more popular POI. Still, if everyone loots it and only a few survive, that means all the good loot is available to those who survive. Fortnite players can often land here and stay for the majority of the match.

Slurpy Swamp (Image via Epic Games)

Which of these POIs is the best?

Edited by Sabine Algur