What's happening to Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite: Low gravity zones and abduction explained

As the leaks have shown over the past week, Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite is seeing major changes as Season 7 evolves that continue the alien storyline. The famous Slurp factory on the south side of the map is now surrounded by a massive low gravity field that enables players to hop, jump and spring around with more buoyancy.

The Alien Mothership has revealed the master plan for the map, casting a beam over Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite for its abduction. Other named locations will slowly follow as the week progresses, so keep an eye on Coral Castle and Corny Complex.

The aliens start their abduction process at Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite

New Lobby Background showing the Abducted Slurpy + the No Gravity Zone! pic.twitter.com/EE6UdalWOa — HYPEX (@HYPEX) August 3, 2021

Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite is breaking apart as a low gravity zone has started to engulf the entire area. When walking through, players can move around as if they were inside the mini-game after being abducted into the Mothership and jump around through the massive beam emitting from it.

As players have seen inside the said mini-game with other locations like Lucky Landing, chunks of Slurpy Swamp float above the ground, creating a unique map change to explore. Jumping is nearly doubled with low gravity effects, altering combat for those who can't adapt to increased mobility.

Hypex tweeted a clip from the new Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite, despite a minor name correction he fixed shortly after, that shows the chaos erupting from the POI. From the looks of it, the aliens plan on dismantling Slurpy Swamp completely before moving onto other named locations in their crosshairs.

The abduction phase for these POIs isn't a one-time thing, according to Hypex. It will continue to warp affected areas. Slurpy Swamp in Fortnite may break down even further as the week unfolds.

Fortnite is accelerating towards the climax of the alien invasion with Season 8 a little over a month away. Slurpy Swamp is just the beginning of the abduction, and more crazy map changes will follow shortly as Epic Games releases more updates.

Edited by Gautham Balaji