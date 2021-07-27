Alien Mothership event in Fortnite: Start date, timing, and launch details

Fortnite's Alien Mothership event will happen sooner than fans think. Season 7 has received a new update, and with it, another set of revelations are making its way to the arena.

As soon as the Fortnite 17.21 update made its way online, data miners quickly unveiled a brand new event timer that can be seen in the middle of the map.

It is clear that Epic Games is gearing up for a new live event in the game and has been hinting about the same since the last update. The current season will also be coming to an end soon enough, with the scheduled date being September 12th.

Loopers can expect multiple revelations about the Alien-IO storyline to unfold before the date above.

Fortnite Season 7: Alien Mothership live event date, and other details explained

With the Fortnite 17.21 update, players have reported seeing an inexplicable timer in-game. While several notable leakers had already shed some information about it, not much was disclosed by them or Epic.

Today's patch also had a slew of changes, and gamers can read the full patch notes here.

HYPEX, a prominent Fortnite leaker, also shared some details on Twitter, as seen below.

A new green abductor has appeared in the middle of the map and the event countdown is now visible for everyone! pic.twitter.com/0YYPG3rSNA — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

As can be discerned, a brand new green abductor has emerged at the heart of the Fortnite map. The event countdown will also now be visible to all the players in-game.

The Alien Mothership event has been scheduled for August 6th and will commence at 1 PM ET. Epic is yet to come out with official announcements on the timings, but it is unlikely that this will change.

It will be a one-time-only event, and players can join the act before it starts. Fortnite servers tend to get quite involved during live events, with hordes of players rushing in to participate.

In another tweet, HYPEX shared some of the more juicy aspects about the upcoming Alien Mothership event in Fortnite Season 7.

Here's the main door opening with 1 sound & effect 👀🔥 There are MANY missing sounds & effects that will get decrypted before the event.. Also that blue door light will not appear instantly, it will slowly appear before the event! pic.twitter.com/V9szRtu0Kw — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 27, 2021

The leaker shared the sound effect of the main door opening. He also claimed that several missing sounds and other effects would get decrypted prior to the event.

Moreover, the novel blue light coming out of the Alien Mothership's door will not arrive immediately. Instead, it will gradually emerge before the event.

Users can expect more information from Epic as the days fly by. Fortnite Season 7 has been a roller coaster ride, and the developer is in no mood to relent.

