Fortnite Rift Tour poster locations: Where to interact with Rift Tour posters in Season 7

The Rift Tour challenges have launched in Fortnite for players to rack up experience and explore the next minor part of Season 7's story. Big changes are coming to the game as the end of the current season soars through its final weeks, and some exciting new content will hit fans with all they can handle.

The posters aren't Ariana Grande, but there is still a chance. As you can see from the quests, it says "Rift Tour Posters", that dosen't seem like a concert but more of a 'Tour'. Tho, the posters names and everything still kinda comnects to Ariana so we *COULD* see her, we'll see pic.twitter.com/JArLROrLCE — Legend - Fortnite (@TheLegendOfFN) July 29, 2021

To pair up with the regular challenges of each week, the Rift Tour challenges instruct players to traverse through the map similar to ordinary tasks. However, these challenges provide a slight twist by tying into one of Season 7's live events.

Rift Tour poster locations in Fortnite and how to complete the challenge

The first leg of the Rift Tour challenge chain tells players to interact with Rift Tour posters that Epic Games has scattered across one of the named locations. Upon completion of the challenge, players will be rewarded with the Rift-sterpiece spray that can be equipped to leave behind a trace of the Rift Tour.

New strings:



Have you heard the Rift Tour is coming to the Island? Check out these posters!

Check out the device on top of that Party UFO! And bring a friend for backup.

Are you coming to the Rift Tour? Save the Date, and learn the layout!"

Via: @bluestorm888#Fortnite — 🌌 Bojan Jovanovic 🌌 (Back fom vaction in 2 days) (@BojanFN) July 29, 2021

To complete this Rift Tour challenge, head to Fortnite's Misty Meadows in the lower center area of the map where the POI is split on each side of the river. On the left side of Misty Meadows, there are four poster locations for players to interact with.

Image via Epic Games

Only one poster is needed to fulfill the challenge, so don't worry about reaching all of them if multiple players land nearby. The first poster sits near the bottom of the stairs on the lower left side of the town.

Next, head up the stairs and steer left to find the second poster. From there, Fortnite players can find the third poster behind the southwest-most building. Finally, the fourth Rift Tour poster is near the bus station on the wall of a building.

Players simply need to walk up to one of these posters to complete the challenge. Many players recently thought that Ariana Grande would make an appearance with the Rift Tour's launch, but Fortnite hasn't released any sign of her skin yet.

With every live event, additional content will surely pour out as the week goes by. Fortnite is changing each day, and more challenges will pick up where the first one leaves off.

Edited by Sabine Algur