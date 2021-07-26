Fortnite Season 7 leak finally reveals the Mothership's true intentions 

The Mothership has been hovering over the Fortnite island since the beginning of Chapter 2 Season 7. It has been moving slowly throughout the entire season, and players have theorized about what the Mothership might be doing.

Naturally, being an alien ship, many theories were related to how the Mothership would bring about the alien invasion. Now, new leaks seem to finally reveal what the Mothership is really doing to the world of Fortnite.

Mothership's true intention in Fortnite

Renowned dataminer HYPEX has found an image of what the Mothership will look like right before the event. The image doesn't give away a ton of information, but even this little tease is enough to drive players' anticipation through the roof.

This is how the Mothership's main door is gonna look like right before its event 👀 That blue light will slowly start appearing towards the event until it becomes like this (this is the final stage), there's more that I'm tryin to get with @EndymionFN, I'll keep y'all updated! pic.twitter.com/0LIlUwnA88 — HYPEX (@HYPEX) July 26, 2021

The image appears to show the Mothership almost translucent with a ball of energy at its core. Some have compared this to the Zero Point and an image from the Season 7 battle pass trailer. The similarities are definitely there.

Image from the battle pass trailer. Image via Twitter

Others have a bit more ironic theories related to some of the leaks about the end of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 7. While they're unlikely, it would be humorous.

But like she falls off of the platform and destroys coral castle👀 — Eldonconcepts (@eldonconcepts) July 26, 2021

It seems that the Mothership is primed to either beam something up or destroy something with that energy in the center. It could be similar to tractor beams from the smaller alien ships, or it could be a huge blaster.

With the destruction of Coral Castle heavily rumored, this could be what finally does it. The Mothership could destroy the castle with a blast, leaving it in complete ruins. It could also remove it with a tractor beam and reveal the underground POI that the leaks suggested earlier this season.

Coral Castle. Image via Fortnite Wiki

It's unclear as to what this image means, though it can be deduced that the Mothership's true intentions are malevolent. The event is likely towards the end of this season and will be one of the biggest live events Fortnite has done.

