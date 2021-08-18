Fortnite Imposter LTM mode will grant players 15,000 XP every 10 minutes

Fortnite's next leg of the alien storyline brings a new game mode for players to test out, and it rewards them with massive experience boosts just by playing. The trailer for the Imposter mode revealed that Jonesy betrayed the Imagined Order and that he wasn't working alone, setting up the foundation for the game mode.

Watch the latest trailer for Fortnite's new Imposters mode, where ten agents try to decide who the two imposters are as they try to repair The Bridge. https://t.co/65d4VhHbth pic.twitter.com/nE9q5laJHh — IGN (@IGN) August 17, 2021

Players will have to use their investigative skills to find the Imposters as they run around as Agents, incredibly similar to the popular detective game "Among Us." While the Among Us development team denies a hard collaboration, it's clear that Fortnite took some major inspiration from them.

Limited Time Mode acts as XP farm for Fortnite players wanting to level up

The Imposter LTM passively rewards players with 15,000 XP for every 10 minutes they stay in the mode. Playing the Imposter mode takes a good chunk of time, so players can play multiple rounds to accumulate a giant stockpile of experience to level up.

As Agents, players can walk around through the high-tech map to complete tasks and use their deductive reasoning to snuff out the Imposters. Like in Among Us, players can report suspicious activity and call a meeting to gather all players.

The goal is simple: as Agents, vote out the Imposters or complete the game, whereas Imposters must take out the Agents or win by a crisis. Tasks vary from simple interactions to complex tasks like ordering food in the food court section of the Fortnite map.

Fortnite copies Among Us in new Imposters mode https://t.co/4tSBdj3Ae6 pic.twitter.com/CHwCENvhaL — The Verge (@verge) August 17, 2021

Epic Games put quite a bit of effort into this game mode by making it a fun new experience that differs from the base Battle Royale game. The "cafeteria" location, which was leaked over social media a few days ago, also made an appearance, confirming the connection with the aliens and the new game mode.

Players can check out the Imposter LMT to level up in droves before Season 7 ends. For those who want to soar through the Fortnite Battle Pass to unlock all of its rewards, this is the right spot.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul