Fortnite teases a new underground canteen POI

With the 17.40 update coming to Fortnite on Tuesday, leaks have spilled throughout social media revealing a newly named location for players to explore in Season 7's final weeks.

The POI takes a swarming amount of inspiration from another popular online game that deals with space/aliens and infiltrating the normal population.

A few weeks back, different leaks showed a massive UFO resting underground, hinting at the fact that the aliens crashed here long ago and are now making a resurged appearance.

With the underground POI seen in a few images, the connection solidifies and supports previous theories.

Cafeteria POI makes its way into Fortnite to add lore to the alien storyline

Fortnite may have a collaboration coming soon with the new POI, including the well-known investigative game Among Us. The named location seen in leaks on Twitter suggest that Among Us will pair with Fortnite and inspire the next leg of the lore.

As players can see, the named location takes an appearance of a giant cafeteria where various restaurants are seen where agents can order food.

The in-game files reveal that Epic Games codenamed a lot of the content coming under the name 'MoleTask,' something that refers to Among Us. Many of the game's rooms are seen in Fortnite's files, supporting the inspired theme if nothing else.

POSSIBLE SPOILER



Probably not related to the event, but we could see something related to the IO coming soon. pic.twitter.com/Q1pigyyJaO — GMatrixGames (@GMatrixGames) August 6, 2021

IO is about to see some changes occur through their ranks, all leading to the next series of game changes that will bring out more connections to Fortnite's story. Though the Among Us team has denied a collaboration in the past, something more may still come up through the update launching early this week.

Chief Creative Officer Donald Mustard hinted at the leaks via Twitter, commenting on several posts and pushing Fortnite players to get excited about the POI to come.

More map changes are going to shift the game around as they have all season.

Whatever is about to come through the storyline of Fortnite's Season 7, its going to run through the named location that will hopefully shed some light on the situation.

There are still many questions left unanswered as the final weeks approach, and Fortnite is sure to unveil massive bits of information the closer Season 7's conclusion gets.

Edited by R. Elahi