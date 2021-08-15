Fortnite update v17.40 early patch notes: Major map change, new skins, and more

The 17.40 update for Fortnite may contain some of the most significant changes for the game during Season 7. This is after Epic Games has flipped it in all sorts of ways here recently. New POIs, unique skins and cosmetics, and the alien invasion storyline will drop earlier this week.

Update 17.20 brought huge chunks of content to Fortnite, and 17.40 will look to continue the trend as Season 7 barrels towards its climactic conclusion. Several rumors of more collaborations are also being strengthened as more data from the 17.40 patch notes pours out for the public to see.

Patch 17.40 gives Fortnite a new named location inspired after another popular online game

Fortnite will receive the 17.40 update on Tuesday, August 17, and all of the leaks on social media point to a collaboration with the popular game Among Us. The tweets reveal a cafeteria-looking environment and even include "Among Us" in the text, strongly hinting at a crossover.

Fortnite 17.40 is… Among Us 👀 pic.twitter.com/Fa3zxeeTfp — Fortnite News (@FortniteINTEL) August 14, 2021

Additionally, the in-game files include locations and names of various rooms in Among Us like Cafeteria, Office, Electrical, etc. Epic paired these files with the nickname "MoleTask," supporting some inspiration from the popular social deduction game, at the very least.

Fortnite will also see a new game mode with the presence of an Among Us-themed POI appropriately named the "Imposter" mode. Apparently, it will carry some story points along with it, possibly linking the aliens' disguises and infiltration methods players have seen with NPCs.

Fortnite among us/imposter game mode will release ect Tuesday the 17th of august aka the 17.40 update #Fortniteleaks pic.twitter.com/J8lPsdDr5z — qzxe (@Nondaleaks) August 14, 2021

Donald Mustard commented on the teasers online, subtly giving players a confirmed look at what Fortnite holds in its future. More leaks are sure to drop today and tomorrow right before patch 17.40 hits on the servers.

Fortnite's 17.40 update will bring back the Corrupted Legends Pack that will be available until August 30 for users who wish to grab the black and red gear while they can.

Lastly, the UFO Mothership is moving, with its crosshairs directed to the north-center of the map. Dinky Dish may see some action, as well as Craggy Cliffs, which may be the next abducted POI.

Fortnite is about to see the next leg of Season 7's story, and it's filled with new content ready to shake the game up once again.

