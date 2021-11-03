How to get 3 free rewards in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite often gives away free cosmetics and as the post Halloween blues set in, Epic Games is looking to repeat this. Recently, there were several Fortnitemares quests related to the event and the Horde Rush game mode that had several free cosmetics attached to them. Many players didn't end up completing them and since it's now November 3, Fortnitemares is naturally a thing of the past.

However, three of those rewards are being given out to players after the event is over. While Fortnitemares ended a few days ago, players today are logging in to find these three Fortnitemares rewards in their inventories.

Fortnite gives players three free Fortnitemares rewards

To get these rewards, players simply have to log in to the game to unlock them as they're being handed out for free. For players confused as to why they're receiving rewards for an item they didn't even try getting, the answer lies in the technical issues faced during the Fortnitemares event.

FortniteStatus alerted players of an issue regarding the Fortnitemares quests on November 1. There was no other official announcement regarding the resolution of the issue, so its likely that it was never resolved.

Since the event was ending and the quests would have been expiring anyway, it didn't make sense to try and fix them or put them back into the game. It was definitely easier to just reward players with the cosmetics and that's exactly what Epic Games did.

Fortnitemares quests were available for all players without the battle pass. Image via Epic Games

It's unfortunate for the players who did grind out the Fortnitemares quests for evidently no reason, but sometimes bugs and glitches can arise in a game as large as Fortnite. Not one to let their players down, Epci Games is more than happy to reward Fortnite players with the promised cosmetics.

Whether players completed the challenges or not, the Wrathful Breakout contrail, Midnight Showdown loading screen and the Raven's Curse spray have been awarded to all active players and they simply need to open the game to unlock and begin using them.

