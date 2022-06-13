How to get AFK XP in creative in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3

Creative AFK XP in Fortnite has been a boon ever since it was introduced to the game. Players can simply leave their game on in Creative Mode and gain experience points by doing nothing. However, it only works to a certain extent.

Beyond the daily threshold, players end up gaining very little XP. In the end, all they get is a hefty electricity bill. Thankfully, there are ways to get the most out of every minute of going AFK, even beyond the daily threshold. Here's how to do it.

Earn XP while being AFK in Fortnite's Creative Mode

Ever since XP Devices were given out to map creators, the dynamics of earning XP have increased drastically. Rather than slogging it out in Team Rumble or sweating it out in Battle Royale, players can now earn XP by doing next to nothing.

The process is simple. All players must do is find a map with XP enabled, trigger a secret mechanic, and earn XP while being AFK. Here are two such maps and the steps required to get the ball rolling.

Map 1: Smooth 1v1 Build Fights (9755-3908-8629)

Enter map code.

Find and interact with the "XP Shop" button.

After interacting with the button and entering the new area, turn right and move into the room.

Go to the left-hand side of the room and jump up on the invisible ledge.

Do any emote.

Map 2: 1v1 With All Weapons - New

Enter map code.

Find and jump atop the vault located on the corner of the map.

Build a floor extending from the edge of the vault and drop down to the base of the vault (Remember to build another floor while falling).

Do any emote.

Readers can watch this video for more information:

How much XP can players gain every minute?

Unfortunately, while the maps provide nearly unlimited XP, there's no telling exactly how much of it can be earned in a minute. Since XP gains function differently from player to player, it's hard to provide an accurate figure.

shad ⁶⁹☁🎃 @COSMICADVANCE does anyone know why fortnite creative xp glitches dont work after a bit? maps that used to give me 100+/s now onky give 1/2 xp does anyone know why fortnite creative xp glitches dont work after a bit? maps that used to give me 100+/s now onky give 1/2 xp

However, based on the video provided by Fortnite YouTuber Glitch King, the first map will give 599 XP on every tick. The second map provides a substantially lower gain of about 5-15 XP on every tick.

Aside from the variable XP, keep in mind that Epic Games may also disable XP again at any time. However, until that happens, Loopers can safely use these maps to level up while being AFK.

Is it worth using AFK XP in Fortnite Creative Mode to level up?

❄Lucy❄ @WarCry227 One level away from Darth Vader in this grindy af season



POV you see my review of Season 3 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite Battle Royale: One level away from Darth Vader in this grindy af seasonPOV you see my review of Season 3 of Chapter 3 of Fortnite Battle Royale: https://t.co/UpykDP4Nk5

The answer largely depends on the type of player. For those with less time on their hands and a stable internet connection, the AFK XP method is a good idea. However, the AFK method should be considered supplementary for those who are active and can play the game for an hour a day (2-3 matches).

Since the XP amount gained is volatile, going AFK for a few hours may not yield the desired amount of XP. If anything, it may even hamper the leveling process as it provides this false sense of guarantee. That being said, it's up to Loopers to decide how they want to level up in Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3.

