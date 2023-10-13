How to get the Alan Wake skin in Fortnite for free

The Fortnite x Alan Wake collaboration caught the community completely off guard. While this is not the first time that Epic Games has collaborated with franchises that adhere to the spooky theme, Alan Wake was completely out of the blue. Many within the community believed it was a mere rumor when the news first broke on October 10, 2023, during the update v26.30.

If this feels surreal, the next bit of information is going to sound downright ridiculous. For a limited time only, players will be able to obtain the Alan Wake Outfit for free in Fortnite. They will not have to spend any V-Bucks or visit the Item Shop to obtain this piece of cosmetic in-game.

Alan Wake Outfit: How to obtain for free in Fortnite

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

Alan Wake 2 will be released on October 27, 2023. For this reason, Epic Games chose to do a collaboration with the franchise in Fortnite. Given how popular the video game is, many players will jump at the idea of being able to cosplay as Alan Wake in-game. As such, the developer has introduced an offer in the Epic Games Store for players to avail.

On purchasing any edition of Alan Wake 2 from the Epic Games Store, players will be granted the Alan Wake Outfit and Alan's Messenger Bag Back Bling in Fortnite. This is a bonus reward that all players are eligible to receive upon purchasing the video game. The offer is live and will be in place until October 27, 2024 - 11:59 PM Eastern Time. Players have over a year's time to avail it if they so choose.

What happens if I have already purchased the Alan Wake Outfit in Fortnite?

Expand Tweet

Since the Alan Wake Outfit and Alan's Messenger Bag Back Bling are not exclusive to the Epic Games Store, they will be made available in-game alongside a Pickaxe and Wrap. They will likely be added to the Item Shop on October 27, 2023 - which coincides with the release date of Alan Wake 2. This also makes sense, as Halloween is on October 31.

For those who purchase the Alan Wake cosmetics in-game and then decide to purchase Alan Wake 2 from the Epic Games Store later on, there's no need to panic. While you will not be able to claim the Outfit and Back Bling for a second time, you will be compensated in V-Bucks. If you have already purchased the cosmetics in-game, Epic Games will refund 1,200 V-Bucks to your account.

However, keep in mind that this offer is limited to the Epic Games Store only. The Alan Wake Outfit and Alan's Messenger Bag Back Bling will not be granted as bonus rewards if Alan Wake 2 is purchased via other means. Furthermore, there is no need to pre-order the game as the offer is valid for up to a year.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!