How to get the Arcane Arts set in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite recently dropped a new cosmetic set for players to deck themselves out, resembling magnificent mages and wandering witches. The Arcane Arts set comes with heaps of content and plenty of different styles to choose from, leading to dozens of combinations of outfits, gear, and accessories.

Several pieces from the Arcane Arts set have been seen in the Fortnite shop before, such as Delirium, perhaps the most popular outfit out of the group. Now, Fortnite players can find all of the cosmetics for this set within the in-game shop.

Fortnite's Arcane Arts set returns to the shop for purchase

All 14 pieces of the Arcane Arts set can be found in Fortnite's shop to purchase for between 1,500 and 500 V-Bucks. In total, the entire set would cost 17,600 V-Bucks, a massive price to unlock every look. However, players can pick and choose the different styles they want to run, even if it's just one outfit or Back Bling.

There are 4 outfits in the Arcane Arts set, Delirium, Castor, Elmira, and Hemlock, who all take the appearance of someone skilled in magic and the runic arts. Each of these outfits are reasonably priced at 1,500 V-Bucks apiece.

Next, each outfit has its own corresponding back bling, the Illusion Rune for Delirium, the Bag of Shadows for Hemlock, the Tome Pouch for Castor, and the Spellbinder for Elmira. Like their outfit, these back blings all cost 1,500 V-Bucks.

For harvesting tools, there are only three options to choose from if Fortnite players wish to grab the complete Arcane Arts style. Theseare the Spellbound Staff, the Spellslinger, and the Witchia Axe. These will cost an extra 800 V-Bucks each.

The four Arcane Artists share one glider, the Magic Wings which are a pair of fluttery, blue wings that sparkle. The Magic Wings cost 1,200 V-Bucks in the Fortnite shop

The last two items correlate well with each other as an emote and wrap for weapons and other things. The Witchcraft emote costs 1,500 V-Bucks and the Witchy wrap only costs 500 as the cheapest part of this set.

All of these cosmetic items are rotating through the Fortnite shop and can be purchased one at a time if players need to save up their V-Bucks.

