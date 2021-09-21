All upcoming Fortnite skins in Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 has received positive responses from players around the world, and new skins have played an important role in this. From the intimidating Carnage skin to the highly customizable Toona Fish skin, the new season certainly hasn't disappointed in terms of cosmetic items.
Having said that, this is just the beginning of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and many crossovers are closer than ever.
Based on the leaks, here are all the upcoming skins in the latest Fortnite season.
Upcoming skins in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8
Naruto
The Naruto Fortnite crossover was leaked following a court battle between Epic Games and Apple.
Even though Naruto isn't a part of the Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 Battle Pass, the anime character is still confirmed to arrive in the Item Shop soon.
Kevin Queen
Kevin Queen will most likely be the mystery skin of the latest Battle Pass. Concept art for the skin has already become popular among players and they are eagerly waiting for Epic Games to reveal it on October 28.
The Kevin Queen skin is expected to have a spooky look, as it will be revealed right before Halloween.
Interestingly, the Golden Cube on the island is rumored to be the Queen.
Mummy skin
HYPEX had talked about the Cubes, Crash Site, a Mummy skin, and a Pyramids POI in Chapter 2 Season 8 a long time back. While Cubes and the Crash Site have arrived with the launch of Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, fans are still waiting for the Mummy skin and Pyramids POI:
Madcap
Madcap is one of the newest NPCs in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8, and players can even interact with him to activate the Mushroom Master questline.
It is worth noting that Madcap was first leaked by data miners in 2020. Ever since, players have been eagerly waiting for the skin, while many seemed sure that Epic Games had scrapped the idea.
Luckily, the Madcap set has finally been decrypted and the Item Shop will soon feature the set.
Kevin Couture and other survey skins
There are some highly anticipated skins that were teased by Epic Games through a survey during Chapter 2 Season 7. This includes the upcoming Minty Oro set, which will be available in November.
Here are some skins that were a part of the survey and are expected to be released soon:
- Kevin Couture
- Dark Drift
- Cyber Runner
- Hacker
Considering that the latest season is themed around the cubes, a Kevin Couture skin wouldn't be a big surprise.
Batman Who Laughs
Some of the new Fortnite leak sources, such as the Divergence Protocol, have suggested that new DC characters will arrive in the game. These primarily include supervillans such as Lex Luthor, The Riddler, The Joker, and The Penguin.
However, fans are most excited for a Batman Who Laughs skin that might be a part of this year's Fortnitemares celebration.
Leakers have also revealed that the new Batman/Fortnite skin will be revealed on October 16:
All in all, players should definitely buckle up to witness some amazing unexpected crossovers as well as authentic skins in the Item Shop for Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8.