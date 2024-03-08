How to get Britestorm Bomber Skin in Fortnite

The Britestorm Bomber skin was first introduced to Fortnite in Chapter 2 Season 5. The cosmetic has ties to Brite Bomber, one of the most recognizable faces in the game’s history. For this reason, it quickly rose among the ranks of Brite Bomber skin variants. Its petite and sleek design provides players with a not-too-busy skin type, allowing them to see more of their screen, especially in competitive matches.

While the Britestorm Bomber skin isn’t exactly anything new design-wise, it still holds a special place in players’ hearts, especially due to the multiple styles it comes with.

That being said, here’s how to get the Britestorm Bomber skin in Fortnite.

The Britestorm Bomber Skin in Fortnite Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

The Britestorm Bomber Bundle is currently listed in the in-game Item Shop (Image via Epic Games)

As of March 8, 2024, the Britestorm Bomber skin, alongside all other cosmetics associated with the Sun & Storm set, is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop.

The Britestorm Bomber Bundle includes a total of three cosmetic items:

Britestorm Bomber (Outfit + LEGO Style)

Gordo Back Bling (Back Bling + Style)

Breezy Bashers (Pickaxe + Style)

If you're interested in getting Britestorm Bomber (Outfit + Styles) and all other cosmetics that come with it, you can purchase them for a discounted price of 1,900 V-Bucks.

The Gordo (Back Bling + Style) and Breezy Bashers (Pickaxe + Style) are all included in this price, allowing you to get a better deal when securing the whole bundle.

Meanwhile, if you want to purchase just Britestorm Bomber (Outfit + LEGO Style), the game allows you to do it. The Britestorm Bomber skin can be purchased individually for 1500 V-Bucks. It comes packaged with the Cloudburst Bomber style, the LEGO Style, and the Gordo (Back Bling + Styles). The Breezy Bashes (Pickaxe + Styles) can also be bought separately for 1200 V-Bucks.

How long would the Britestorm Bomber skin stay in the Item Shop?

The Britestorm Bomber Skin is likely to be rotated out of the Item Shop soon (Image via Epic Games)

The Britestorm Bomber skin in Fortnite is relatively old, and it constantly rotates in and out of the Item Shop. This means that the Britestorm Bomber Bundle is likely to be rotated out of the Item Shop with the next refresh.

However, players eager to get their hands on the skin shouldn't worry, as it is not an exclusive outfit and is likely to return to the Item Shop soon.

For players who miss out on securing the Britestorm Bomber skin this time, you can do so during Chapter 5 Season 2. Just keep your eyes on the Item Shop so you do not miss out on it again.

