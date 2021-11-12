How to get Dark Phoenix skin in Fortnite Season 8

Epic Games dropped the Dark Phoenix skin out of the blue. Before Fortnite leakers even had the chance to properly discuss the matter, it was added to the in-game item shop.
The Dark Phoenix skin represents Jean Grey in all her fiery glory. After bonding with the Phoenix Force, her powers multiplied many folds, transforming her into one of the most powerful entities in the Metaverse.
How to get the Dark Phoenix skin in Fortnite Season 8 and is it worth it?
The Dark Phoenix skin is part of the Phoenix Force set and can currently be purchased from the item shop. There are two bundles available for purchase and together they contain the following cosmetic items:
- Dark Phoenix Outfit
- The Phoenix Force Back Bling
- Wrath of the Phoenix Loading Screen
- Rising Phoenix Emote
The 1,500 V-Bucks bundle contains an Outfit, Back Bling and Loading Screen. The 300 V-Bucks bundle contains just the Emote. In total, players will spend 1,800 V-Bucks for the entire set. So, the question to be asked here is, are the cosmetics worth the price?
For hardcore Marvel fans and players that have other MCU skins, the Dark Phoenix skin is a perfect addition to their lockers. The character looks on point, and the effects from the emote are brilliant.
The only thing missing from the cosmetics is the Harvesting Tool. Even though this is not exactly a deal breaker, it would have made the set look even better. Nevertheless, the cosmetics are definitely worth 1,800 V-Bucks.
Is Epic Games planning to add more MCU characters to the game soon?
Considering that the MCU is currently trending with back-to-back movie releases, players can expect more Marvel skins in Fortnite. So far this season, a total of four MCU character skins have been added in-game. They are:
- Carnage (Battle Pass exclusive)
- Eddie Brock + Venom
- Dark Phoenix
Currently, new leaks point toward an upcoming Spiderman skin. However, based on community feedback, fans really want the Scarlet Witch skin more than anything else. She has been a topic of discussion ever since WandaVision aired.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Even though the skin will definitely come to the game, there's no timeline in place as of now. With Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness only releasing next year, it's going to be a long wait for fans. Hopefully, it won't be in vain.
Q. Do you think Dark Phoenix skin is worth the price?
It's MCU, so yes!
No. I'll pass.