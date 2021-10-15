Top 5 Fortnite superhero skins that are likely to come out in 2021

A fair share of superheroes have arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale. However, players can never have enough of them and are always excited whenever a new superhero collaboration lines up. Fortunately, there are numerous superhero movies coming in the span of the next few months, which means any of the characters from them can join the battle royale game.

Epic Games has good relations with both the Marvel Cinematic Universe as well as the DC Universe. While there are several Marvel superheroes that Fortnite missed during its last collaboration., some of them are getting new movies and are perfect candidates for new collaborations.

Similarly, a popular DC hero is also returning with another movie, and fans would love to see a skin inspired by him in the battle royale title.

Possible Fortnite superhero collaborations in 2021

5) Shazam

The only DC superhero on this list, Shazam is a popular next choice for a collaboration. The teasers for a sequel to Shazam have started coming out, and while there isn't a concrete release date for it yet, the possibility of a Fortnite collaboration isn't far away.

The original Shazam was released in 2019, and players demanded to see a skin inspired by him in the game back then as well. Although Epic Games missed out on the opportunity last time, it will be trying to make amends this time around.

4) Scarlet Witch

Wanda or the Scarlet Witch is one of the most powerful Avengers in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Therefore, fans were left utterly disappointed when she wasn't a part of the original Marvel crossover. This grew worse when Epic Games ignored the possibility of a collaboration, even after the release of WandaVision, a Disney+ spin-off based on the Scarlet Witch.

Several fans still want the Scarlet Witch to arrive in Fortnite, a skin inspired by her could be a popular item shop outfit. Epic Games still has time to fix this slip-up and introduce the skin before the year ends.

3) Morbius

Morbius is the latest superhero to join the MCU. The scientist-turned-vampire is getting his own movie, and it is the perfect opportunity for Epic Games to introduce a Morbius skin in Fortnite.

Morbius looks like a character straight from a horror movie, and the 'Living Vampire' would make for a perfect addition during the Halloween festivities.

2) Dr. Strange

Another popular Marvel superhero who did not arrive with the other Avengers was Dr. Strange. The 'Sorcerer Supreme' has the potential to be one of the coolest looking Fortnite skins, which is why his absence from the game came as a massive disappointment.

🎃 Eli 🎃 @EliTLFN

Dormammu, I've Come To Bargain. Get the Dr Strange skin in the item shop now!I'm really a fan of Dr Strange and i was a lil disappointed when he wasn't a skin during season 4 so I made a concept for him!

Likes & Retweets are appreciated <3#FortniteArt #Fortnite https://t.co/NbcuzKLC7b

Fortunately, Epic Games has another chance to make things right as a Dr. Strange sequel is right around the corner. Players can hope to see a Stephen Strange skin with his cape glider and a magical pickaxe.

1) Spider-Man

None of the superheroes on this list are confirmed to arrive in the battle royale game except one. There have been several leaks surrounding the arrival of a Fortnite Spider-Man skin.

HYPEX @HYPEX HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR!Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: "Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump"

Ahead of the release of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home', there have been leaks pointing towards the addition of a 'web slinger'. Many fans predict that the Fortnite Spider-Man collaboration could arrive in the battle pass of Chapter 2 Season 9.

Note: The list is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

Apart from this list, characters from Marvel's Eternals also have a chance of arriving in Fortnite. However, it is uncertain which character from the group of superheroes Epic will choose to introduce as a skin.

