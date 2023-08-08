How to get Dragon's Breath Shotgun and Sniper in Fortnite?

Fortnite has a lot of unique weapons with fun abilities. These are Exotic, and they're understandably very difficult to acquire. Most of them cost a lot of money and can be bought from an NPC, or they're held by a boss in most seasons. Occasionally, they will pop up in vaults and key slots. The Dragon's Breath Sniper and Shotgun, two more exciting Exotics, have been added to the game thanks to the latest update.

Here's where you can find them and what to do to make them your own in Chapter 4 Season 3.

How to acquire Dragon's Breath weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4?

Step 1: Land in a match and wait

The augment screen (Image via Epic Games)

You can land anywhere in Fortnite. This item is not specific to any certain location. You can land in the most remote place on the entire island, and you will have no trouble getting these weapons.

They're from an augment, and those can happen anywhere. Begin looting and wait for your first augment opportunity to arise. This usually takes about two and a half minutes. Once it does, make sure you're not wide open for damage.

Step 2: Check your augment

When the augment arrives, you will be able to bring up its screen. This provides you with two options. If neither option is the Fire Armory one, then you will not be able to get the Dragon's Breath Shotgun and Dragon's Breath Sniper in Fortnite. There are two options from here, though. You can either re-roll or select and wait another few minutes to try again on the next augment drop.

Step 3: Re-roll until you get Fire Armory

The Dragon's Breath Sniper Rifle (Image via Epic Games)

The latter option isn't that helpful because there's no guarantee you'd get the Fortnite Fire Armory augment on subsequent drops, either. Re-rolling is your best bet. This costs 100 gold bars, but the first one is free. Simply hold the button to re-roll and check your options. If the right augment isn't there, re-roll again, this time for gold bars.

Continue this process until you have the option to get Fire Armory. The Dragon's Breath sniper and shotgun will drop after using the augment. It is a one-and-done augment.

As mentioned, there is no guarantee that you'll get the option on a re-roll. The re-roll is random, excluding any augments you already have (which doesn't matter on your first augment). It could continuously give you everything but the Fortnite Fire Armory. That would be disappointing, but it is possible.

This is the only way to get these guns, though. They can't be found in chests, from vending machines, or even in vaults or keys. No NPC sells them, either. The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 augment is the only way to get it.

